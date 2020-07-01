The start of the outdoor motocross season is being delayed for a second time because of a spike in cases of the coronavirus.

Supercross was able to complete its season by holding the final 10 races at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium over a span of three weeks last month. Eli Tomac won his first Supercross title.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in recent weeks, series operator MX Sports Pro Racing opted to postpone the start of the outdoor season until August.

The series was scheduled to start July 18 in Indiana after being pushed back in May because of the pandemic. The season-opening Hangtown Classic was canceled in March.