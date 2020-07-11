NHRA resumes season in front of limited crowds

The NHRA resumed its season Saturday in front of an expected crowd of 3,000 to 4,000 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Fans were not allowed at Friday's practice session but returned in a limited capacity for qualifying. NHRA president Glen Cromwell said ticket sales were capped at less than 15% of normal capacity.

Fans also are expected to attend Sunday's finals.

Most fans wore face coverings -- complying with county guidelines -- and observed social distancing in the stands, pits and at concession areas.

John Force Racing did not attend the first of two consecutive weeks of activity in Indianapolis.

The weekend ends a 138-day hiatus for America's top drag racing series.

"The NHRA Task Force spent months going through detail after detail to get this done," Cromwell told The Associated Press. "It's been a lot of work the past 3½ months."