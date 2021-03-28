Marty & McGee.
In L.A.
Driving an Aston Martin Vantage around Hollywood.
Yes, we believe they have insurance. And no, we couldn't think of a better way to kick off the 2021 Formula One season with racing gurus Marty Smith and Ryan McGee helping host the #F1DriveInLA with a few close friends and a lot of tricked-out cars ... some without windshields.
Here is a recap of the boys' West Coast weekend, leading up to Lewis Hamilton's season-opening victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix, his 96th win of his career.
Saturday: Didn't we rent a Malibu?
Marty & McGee pick up their new wheels and hit all of Los Angeles' hot spots. Because ... California is the place you ought to be.
#MartyandMcGee getting prepped for the #F1 season opener and #F1DriveInLA. @MartySmithESPN @ESPNF1 @F1 @AstonMartinF1 @DriveCoffee pic.twitter.com/DU9oNDLd35— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
Our speed racers take to the streets of L.A., which means the Walk of Fame and burgers can't be too far behind.
New school/old school. @MartySmithESPN@ESPNF1 @F1 @AstonMartinF1 @DriveCoffee @ESPNMcGee #F1DriveInLA pic.twitter.com/tndViRDXbK— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 27, 2021
Country come to town. @MartySmithESPN@ESPNF1 @F1 @AstonMartinF1 @DriveCoffee @ESPNMcGee #F1DriveInLA pic.twitter.com/e1TCzfNeip— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 27, 2021
So, they loaded up the Aston Martin and they drove to Beverly ... Hills, that is. Swimmin' pools, movie stars.
These fellas came for the Aston Martin, but really wanted @danorlovsky7, @minakimes & @mspears96 thoughts on @49ers draft strategy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3dtHfq1RNe— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 27, 2021
Maybe the nicest car I've ever seen.@Ferrari @ESPNF1 @F1 @Pirelli @DriveCoffee #F1DriveInLA pic.twitter.com/lvDft8xsSt— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 27, 2021
Meanwhile, someone who knows a little something about driving cars couldn't help but weigh in:
I wish I could hear you pronounce Rodeo Drive right now.— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 28, 2021
Sunday: Stranded at the drive-in
Before the sun rose over the Hollywood hills, Marty & McGee were in the FRONT ROW!
Good morning, LA. #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @espn / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/zAb9dheBkg— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
Must be on the front row! #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @espn / @pirelli / @drivecoffee pic.twitter.com/5EdGHbErno pic.twitter.com/BGS0lMIk4L— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
A good racer always thanks his sponsors. #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @espn / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/E8scJspFhE— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
We're packing in the super cars. #nosuddenmovememts#F1DriveInLA @f1 / @espn / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/FeMTrpvvwu— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
Cars. #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @espn / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 / @MartySmithESPN pic.twitter.com/LwSPPfH7vY— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
Ready for the start of the #BahrainGp! #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @ESPNF1 / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 @MartySmithESPN @ktla pic.twitter.com/4aLj33NqX8— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
5 to go! #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @ESPNF1 / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 @MartySmithESPN pic.twitter.com/VPbCjXNDej— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
Big finish c'mon. #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @ESPNF1 / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/GNXILkACGp— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021
And the winner is ...
Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 season opener, but really, didn't we all win when we got to see Marty & McGee in L.A.?
Race is over. Fire 'em up! #SupercarSymphony #F1DriveInLA @f1 / @espnf1 / @pirelli / @drivecoffee /@AstonMartinF1 @MartySmithESPN pic.twitter.com/BSsfrzjt2I— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 28, 2021