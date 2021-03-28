Marty & McGee.

In L.A.

Driving an Aston Martin Vantage around Hollywood.

Yes, we believe they have insurance. And no, we couldn't think of a better way to kick off the 2021 Formula One season with racing gurus Marty Smith and Ryan McGee helping host the #F1DriveInLA with a few close friends and a lot of tricked-out cars ... some without windshields.

Here is a recap of the boys' West Coast weekend, leading up to Lewis Hamilton's season-opening victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix, his 96th win of his career.

Saturday: Didn't we rent a Malibu?

ESPN

Marty & McGee pick up their new wheels and hit all of Los Angeles' hot spots. Because ... California is the place you ought to be.

Our speed racers take to the streets of L.A., which means the Walk of Fame and burgers can't be too far behind.

So, they loaded up the Aston Martin and they drove to Beverly ... Hills, that is. Swimmin' pools, movie stars.

Meanwhile, someone who knows a little something about driving cars couldn't help but weigh in:

I wish I could hear you pronounce Rodeo Drive right now. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 28, 2021

Sunday: Stranded at the drive-in

ESPN

Before the sun rose over the Hollywood hills, Marty & McGee were in the FRONT ROW!

And the winner is ...

EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 season opener, but really, didn't we all win when we got to see Marty & McGee in L.A.?