Romain Grosjean will get an opportunity with a third IndyCar team in 2024 after Juncos Hollinger Racing announced Thursday that he would drive in its No. 77 car next season.

"I've been closely following JHR's ascension in the past few seasons," Grosjean said in a statement. "The team has showcased significant growth, and I am eager to contribute my experience as we aim for a strong 2024 season."

Grosjean, 37, had driven for the now-named Andretti Global in 2022 and 2023, picking up three second-place finishes, including two in back-to-back races last season. But his tenure with Andretti was marred by inconsistent results, crashes and conflicts with other Andretti drivers and team personnel. He finished 13th in the IndyCar standings each of the past two seasons.

The former Formula One driver -- who famously survived a fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020 in his final F1 race -- initially thought he would return to Andretti in 2024 and said last month that he was pursuing arbitration against the team after it decided not to extend his contract.

At Juncos Hollinger, Grosjean is replacing Callum Ilott. Ilott had driven the No. 77 car for the past two-plus seasons but was not retained in what the team called a "mutual decision" that left the former Formula 2 driver without a job when most of the seats in the series have already been filled.

Grosjean will drive alongside Agustin Canapino in the No. 78 car for JHR. As a rookie, Canapino had a few on-track incidents with Ilott, leading to massive fan blowback and death threats to Ilott from Argentine supporters. Ilott was harassed online following September's season finale for late-race contact with Canapino.

Grosjean, a temperamental driver, will now need to coexist with Canapino while avoiding the ire of his rabid fan base.

"Romain Grosjean brings an unparalleled pedigree in motorsports," said Ricardo Juncos, JHR co-owner and team principal. "His leadership and experience are precisely what we need to propel JHR to new heights in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES."

Grosjean made his IndyCar debut in the 2021 season driving for Dale Coyne Racing before moving to Andretti the following year. He has six podium finishes in 47 career IndyCar starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.