How to watch the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on ESPN

We've finally reached the end of a 2023 Formula One racing season full of record-setting performances and expanding interest across the world. The 22-race circuit concludes this month with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will look to extend his historic campaign after securing his third straight title in early October.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? How can I watch?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7:55 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will also be available via streaming on ESPN+. Pre-race coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Grand Prix Sunday on ESPN and ESPN+, while the Spanish telecast begins at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

What's at stake in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

While Max Verstappen has already clinched this year's F1 drivers' championship, history is still on the line in the 2023 season finale. Verstappen has won five consecutive races ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and can extend his record for wins in a single campaign (17), breaking his own record from the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing is also looking to extend its record for grand prix victories in a season (19), having won all but one event in the calendar year.

Who won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year?

As is the case nearly every take he hits the track, Verstappen took the checkered flag with ease in last year's race -- besting second-place finisher Charles Leclerc by nearly nine seconds to win the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It was Verstappen's third consecutive win at Abu Dhabi, and he's vying to become the first driver to win four straight at the 3.28-mile track. Even if he wins, he'll still trail Lewis Hamilton (5) for the most wins all-time at the course.

