How to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN

On Saturday, the 2024 Formula One season kicks off with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Last year, Max Verstappen won the 57-lap race with ease, finishing 11.9 seconds ahead of second-place Sergio Perez.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

How can I watch the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix?

The race will air Saturday at 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (with a Spanish broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+).

The preshow (Grand Prix Saturday) will air at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, while ESPN Deportes' Spanish preshow will air at 9 a.m. ET.

The race format follows the weekend schedule in the Middle East, which is Friday-Saturday rather than Saturday-Sunday.

Who is the favorite?

ESPN BET lists Verstappen (-375) as the favorite to win his second consecutive Bahrain Grand Prix. The next-best odds belong to Charles Leclerc (+1000), Perez (+1400), Carlos Sainz (+2200), George Russell (+2200), Lewis Hamilton (+2200) and Lando Norris (+2500).

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

March 9 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

March 24 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia

April 7 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka, Japan

April 21 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

May 5 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami

May 19 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Imola, Italy

May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

June 23 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona, Spain

June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg, Austria

July 7 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone, England

July 21 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest, Hungary

July 28 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Aug. 25 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort, Netherlands

Sept. 1 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza, Italy

Sept. 15 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan

Sept. 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

Oct. 20 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

Oct. 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

Nov. 3 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

Nov. 23 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

Dec. 1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail, Qatar

Dec. 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

