          How to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN

          ANDRES STAPFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 29, 2024, 08:44 AM ET

          On Saturday, the 2024 Formula One season kicks off with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.

          Last year, Max Verstappen won the 57-lap race with ease, finishing 11.9 seconds ahead of second-place Sergio Perez.

          Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

          How can I watch the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix?

          The race will air Saturday at 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (with a Spanish broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+).

          The preshow (Grand Prix Saturday) will air at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, while ESPN Deportes' Spanish preshow will air at 9 a.m. ET.

          The race format follows the weekend schedule in the Middle East, which is Friday-Saturday rather than Saturday-Sunday.

          Who is the favorite?

          ESPN BET lists Verstappen (-375) as the favorite to win his second consecutive Bahrain Grand Prix. The next-best odds belong to Charles Leclerc (+1000), Perez (+1400), Carlos Sainz (+2200), George Russell (+2200), Lewis Hamilton (+2200) and Lando Norris (+2500).

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          March 9 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

          March 24 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia

          April 7 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka, Japan

          April 21 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

          May 5 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami

          May 19 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Imola, Italy

          May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

          June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

          June 23 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona, Spain

          June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg, Austria

          July 7 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone, England

          July 21 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest, Hungary

          July 28 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

          Aug. 25 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort, Netherlands

          Sept. 1 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza, Italy

          Sept. 15 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan

          Sept. 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

          Oct. 20 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

          Oct. 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          Nov. 3 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          Nov. 23 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

          Dec. 1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail, Qatar

          Dec. 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

          Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out ESPN's Formula One page, which features breaking news, in-depth analysis, team rankings, our "Unlapped" podcast and much more!