How to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on ESPN

On Saturday, the 2024 Formula One season kicks off with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Last year, Max Verstappen won the 57-lap race with ease, finishing 11.9 seconds ahead of second-place Sergio Perez.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.
How can I watch the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix?
The race will air Saturday at 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (with a Spanish broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+).
The preshow (Grand Prix Saturday) will air at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, while ESPN Deportes' Spanish preshow will air at 9 a.m. ET.
The race format follows the weekend schedule in the Middle East, which is Friday-Saturday rather than Saturday-Sunday.
Who is the favorite?
ESPN BET lists Verstappen (-375) as the favorite to win his second consecutive Bahrain Grand Prix. The next-best odds belong to Charles Leclerc (+1000), Perez (+1400), Carlos Sainz (+2200), George Russell (+2200), Lewis Hamilton (+2200) and Lando Norris (+2500).
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
March 9 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
March 24 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia
April 7 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka, Japan
April 21 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai
May 5 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami
May 19 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Imola, Italy
May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco
June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal
June 23 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona, Spain
June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg, Austria
July 7 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone, England
July 21 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest, Hungary
July 28 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Aug. 25 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort, Netherlands
Sept. 1 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza, Italy
Sept. 15 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, Azerbaijan
Sept. 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore
Oct. 20 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas
Oct. 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
Nov. 3 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
Nov. 23 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas
Dec. 1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail, Qatar
Dec. 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Where can I find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
Check out ESPN's Formula One page, which features breaking news, in-depth analysis, team rankings, our "Unlapped" podcast and much more!