Hello and welcome to ESPN's live coverage of the BWF Toyota Thailand Open.

World no.7 PV Sindhu is in action against world no.5 Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinals, having eased her way past Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray 21-10, 21-12 in the second round and Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first 21-17, 21-13.

Her match follows world no. 31 Sameer Verma's quartefinal clash against world no. 3 Anders Antonsen on court 1. Unlike Sindhu, Verma has had to tough it in the earlier rounds. Well in the first round, where he beat world no. 10 Jia Zii Lee in an epic encounter 18-21, 27-25, 21-19. In the next, he brushed past Denmark's world no. 17 Rasmus Gemke 21-12, 21-9.

The Indian involvement on the day is completed by the world no. 10 pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty taking on Malaysia's world no. 15 pairing of Sin Yew Ong and Yi Ee Teo. They beat South Korea's world no. 8 pair of Jae Seung Seo and SolGyu Choi 21-18, 23-21 in the second round after a tough encounter with compatriots Manu Atttri and Sumeeth Reddy in the first round, which they won 22-20, 28-26.

Follow the quarterfinal action LIVE right here --

