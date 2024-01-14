Satwik-Chirag in Malaysia Open final live: updates, live score, commentary

Open Extended Reactions

India's badminton doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to win their first trophy of 2024 when they take on world no. 1 Wei Keng Liang and Chang Wang from China in the final of the Malaysia Open. Liang-Wang lead the head-to-head between the pairs 3-1

The Asian Games gold medallist and world no. 2 Satwik and Chirag beat world champions Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyuk in straight games 21-18, 22-20 to advance to the final. They produced a remarkable comeback after seemingly being down and out in the second game, saving six game points during an eight-point burst to clinch the match.

Satwik and Chirag started the semifinal on an expected note, leading 9-5 in the opening game. The Koreans made it 12-13 after pouncing on a few weak returns from the Indians, who, however, pulled away again to 17-13 and then won the game.

In the second game, Seo and Kang were more alert with their defence and focused on placements and they found the gaps on more occasions. They also dominated the flat exchanges to move to 9-4. Some exciting fast paced rallies ensued but the Korean pair managed to held on to a 11-6 lead at the interval.

Chirag committed a few errors and soon, the Koreans grabbed six game points Down 14-20, Satwik and Chirag showed nerves of steel as the Koreans looked overcautious and committed errors. They then reeled off eight straight points to clinch the game and the match.

They have been the most successful Indian players in the circuit last year, having won the Asian Games gold, titles in Asian Championship, Indonesian Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Open Super 300.

