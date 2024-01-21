India Open LIVE: Sat-Chi vs Kang-Seo in men's doubles final

Open Extended Reactions

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will have a shot to win their second India Open title in as many appearances when they face South Korea's Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo in the men's doubles final today.

Sat-Chi have brought their A-game into the tournament and have looked in regal touch all throughout. They began their campaign with a win over the Chinese Taipei duo of Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee, which was followed by a straight-game victory over Ching Yao Lu and Po Han Yang. They then made light work of the Danes - Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen - to avenge their loss at the 2023 Worlds.

That set up a semifinal clash against former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Sat-Chi just needed 45 minutes to wrap up the win in the freezing temperatures of New Delhi to advance to their final on the trot. By virtue of reaching the title-match, they've also scaled up the rankings and will be placed #1 when the next rankings are released.

The Indian duo as a 4-2 H2H record against their opponents in the final, having beaten them just a week ago in the semifinals of the Malaysia Open.

