New season, new team, new hope? PV Sindhu begins crucial comeback with BATC

If there is one word that can be used to best describe PV Sindhu's 2024 season, it is new.

A new year, with a new coach, new support staff of trainer, physio, nutritionist, and all at a new base with a new mentor as she looks to start her crucial 2024 season at the Badminton Asia Team Championship in Malaysia.

The reason she is starting her season in February is the same as why she chose a new team - an injury setback that saw her struggle immensely throughout 2023.

The Indian badminton star came back to the tour in January 2023 after a five-month injury layoff due to a stress fracture in her leg but had a troubled season marked with early exits and struggles against top players which saw her fall out of the Top 10.

She changed three coaches through this period and just when she hit some run of form after the Asian Games and came back into the Top 10, she suffered a knee injury mid-match in October. This was a different injury to that sustained in 2022, which needed surgery and a long layoff.

Since then, she opted for protected ranking as world No 11 and took three months off to recover from a forgettable 2023 and prepare for 2024 - a very important year due to the Olympics.

In the meantime, she shifted base to Bangalore from Hyderabad, started training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy [PPBA] and joined forces Indonesia's Agus Dwi Santoso - who was India's singles coach a few years back. This is her fourth coach in the last one year, after parting ways with Muhammad Hafiz Hashim who she had partnered with only in July.

It's hard to tell what all these changes amount to till she actually takes the court and plays a few matches in Malaysia and the European swing thereafter. But the intent from Sindhu is very clear - she has hit the reset button big time, wanting no repeat of last year's injury comeback.

"She is training [at PPBA] and Prakash is also sitting and monitoring her sessions. Sindhu has the experience, and [we know what] she can do," Vimal Kumar, former national chief coach and director of the PPBA, said on the sidelines of the India Open last month.

"She looked quite trim to me, is training well. Converting all that into matches, we will get to know how she is in the Asian Championship, that will be a good indication. I feel like that BATC can help her play better in Europe."

Avengerssss Assemble!! Feeling deeply grateful for the amazing support system surrounding me. No matter the outcome, their unwavering encouragement just warms my heart!! Let's get this done ❤️ Afterburners here on �� pic.twitter.com/GlVEutJsnX - Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 7, 2024

In this regard, the Badminton Asia Team Championships is a perfect comeback vehicle. It's not a knock-out BWF Tour tournament where one loss means an exit. The draw has also fallen in her favour, to an extent. India's group has only China which means that although the group stage will be the toughest encounter, a knock-out spot is guaranteed. It's also a team event for both men and women, where she will have an Indian team to support her on the sidelines. And, there are Olympic qualification points on offer.

It's a very good place to test her match fitness and mental composure before a packed European swing which includes the French Open 750 and the All England (Super 1000) Championship, where Padukone is expected to accompany her as coach.

Match fitness will be the key as she hasn't played competitively since October 26, when she was forced to opt for a rare mid-match retirement. She was leading by a game against Thailand's Supanida Katethong when Sindhu stretched herself far too much for a return and was in pain. She took a medical timeout and even received a yellow card for delay before deciding to concede.

Fortunately, this was not directly connected to her earlier injury, the after-effects of which could be seen for months to come, impacting her movement in particular.

But it has made her even more cautious. Even in training, she has her left knee taped up, but that could be more as a precaution, and has increased her focus on fitness drills pre and post training.

Once she has her physical fitness and comfort at a desirable level, the mentality will follow. Sindhu is not a double Olympic and five-time World Championship medallist for nothing. She has the ability to raise her game when needed. But for that, she needs to get a few good wins under her belt and get her 2024 season going.

The next few weeks will give a more accurate picture on where Sindhu stands match fitness and game sharpness. Once we, and her team, knows that it'll be easier to gauge where her preparations for the Paris Olympics - which will be her biggest goal of the year - stand for India's greatest female Olympian.

It'll be a challenge as Sindhu ventures back on tour with a new team. But there's one thing that's not new - Sindhu has always been up for a challenge.

India at the Badminton Asian Team Championships

Apart from Sindhu's comeback, there is much to watch out for at the BATC.

The Indian men's team, who are the reigning Thomas Cup champions, will be among the favourites for the title with a full-strength squad of HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The reigning Thomas Cup champions will be one of the favourites for the men's BATC crown Shi Tang/Getty Images

India are placed in a challenging Group A, with China and Hong Kong. India had narrowly lost to China in the Asian Games final and now with a fully fit team, will want some measure of payback.

The women's team, already been assured of a knockout berth, will be a testing ground for the rookies in the team such as Thailand Open Super 300 semifinalist Ashmita Chaliha, 16-year-old senior national champion Anmol Kharb, Badminton Asia Junior Championships medallist Tanvi Sharma. The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto will also aim for crucial ranking points in the quest for Paris Olympics.

The Badminton Asia Team Championships will be held from February 13-18 and will be live on YouTube.