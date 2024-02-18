Open Extended Reactions

You can follow live updates and scores from India's first ever women's Badminton Asia Team Championships final right here on our live blog below.

The order of matches are as listed below:

PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong

Treesa/Gayatri vs Jongkolphan/Rawinda

Ashmita Chaliha vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Priya/Shruti vs Benyapa/Nuntakarn

Anmol Kharb vs Pornpicha Choeikeewong

The major update here is that Tanisha Crasto still isn't fit enough to compete. Team India had experimented with a team of Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu hoping experience and class would cover the makeshift-ness of this pairing, but considering how poor they were, the team has dropped the experiment and instead are giving Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra a run at the Aimsaard sisters.

BATC FINAL, INDIA VS THAILAND: PREVIEW

On Saturday, India had stunned Japan in a thrilling match that ended 3-2, with the two losses coming from the least predictable source: PV Sindhu. With their talisman, one of Indian sports GOATs, failing India's youngsters stepped up under immense pressure and delivered against mighty odds to stun the heavily favoured, if not full strength Japan side.

As we wrote here in our detailed post-match report, consider these numbers:

Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly, world No 32 vs Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, world No 6

Result: India win 21-17, 16-21, 22-20

Ashmita Chaliha, world No 53 vs Nozomi Okuhara, world No 20 (and former world champion)

Result: India win 21-17, 21-14

Anmol Kharb, world No 472 (and just 17 years old) vs Natsuki Nidaira, world No 29

Result: India win 21-14, 21-18

Similarly, Thailand will start as favourites on Sunday, but as India's badminton teams have shown in the recent past, from the men in the Thomas Cup to the women against China and Japan here... no odds are too tough for this unit.