UAAP Season 86 tips off in a week and all eight teams have been hard at work.

Almost-new-look Ateneo de Manila University stands at the top, while breathing down its neck is modern-day rival University of the Philippines and dark horse National University. Not to be overlooked, is De La Salle University which is determined to wake up from its nightmarish past year.

Traditional powers University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University will debut new shot-callers to try and lead them back to glory, even as Adamson University and University of the East are out to pull off more than a few surprises.

How did all eight teams get ready and raring for the oncoming season? We grade their preparations here.

Adamson Soaring Falcons: C

The Soaring Falcons' offseason could have been a disaster. Top gun Jerom Lastimosa injured his knee during practice in early September, but team doctors now say he'll be able to play sometime in the season. With the hands-down best collegiate point guard, albeit far from full-strength, Adamson will be no easy out, for sure.

However, the San Marcelino-based squad did not add many weapons to its arsenal even after seeing fourth-leading scorer AP Manlapaz depart for Emilio Aguinaldo College and the NCAA. Eli Ramos -- Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Dwight's younger brother -- will have to manage expectations of making a big splash, while Mudiaga Ojarikre will have big shoes to fill with the exit of longtime man in the middle Lenda Douanga.

Ateneo Blue Eagles: A-minus

Unlike last year when they kept their cards close to the vest in the offseason, the Blue Eagles flew all over the Philippines and overseas this time. Though Ateneo fell short of defending its title in the World University Basketball Series in Japan, they reigned supreme in the Pinoyliga and AsiaBasket collegiate tournaments.

Still, the defending champions lost four of their five top scorers -- and team leaders -- in Dave Ildefonso, Ange Kouame, Forthsky Padrigao, and BJ Andrade. The onus now falls on Kai Ballungay and Sean Quitevis to shoulder the burden.

We'll never doubt Tab Baldwin, though, he'll have his team ready to fly over expectations. Look out for rookie Raffy Celis -- a 6-foot-3 do-it-all wing who may very well be the sneaky Rookie of the Year.

Feu Tamaraws: C

First-year head coach Denok Miranda was up front about his roster: The Tamaraws are outmatched in terms of talent. Where they'll achieve, however, is effort and energy. Miranda was a formerly overlooked guard who emerged as a star for FEU's '00s champion teams thanks to his tenacity.

That's not to say that the Green and Gold don't have talent. L-Jay Gonzales and his blazing speed, Xyrus Torres and his sharpshooting, and Cholo Añonuevo and his Swiss Army knife skills are all still there with Mo Faty now patrolling the paint.

All that, coupled with a willingness to outwork their opponents, could be their recipe to unexpected success this season.

La Salle Green Archers: A-minus

For the second straight year, the Green Archers had a banner offseason by winning the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup and the 2023 Kadayawan Cup while also finishing as runners-up in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

With Topex Robinson now steering the ship, a breath of fresh air is all around Taft Ave., and even though top scorer Schonny Winston is no longer in green-and-white, the core of Kevin Quiambao, Mike Phillips, Evan Nelle, and Mark Nonoy are still there.

Add promising prospects in Jonnel Policarpio and Joshua David coming in, and the Green Archers are looking like deserving finals favorites for the second straight year.

National U Bulldogs: B-plus

Coach Jeff Napa said he asked for three years to build a championship contender. The Bulldogs are ahead of schedule, as they proved to be thorns in the sides of two top teams Ateneo and UP last season.

Nonetheless, this is Year 3 for Napa, and while National U remains under the radar, that's only because the Blue Eagles and Fighting Maroons, as well as La Salle, continue to grab all the headlines.

Jeff Napa is now in Year 3 of NU's rebuild. Are the Bulldogs ready to take the next step? UAAP Media Bureau

Napa's team remains intact, only losing top scorer John Lloyd Clemente, but adding top high school prospect Reinhard Jumamoy as well as Mark Parks, Ray's younger brother. Napa's team also remains in his image: determined, tough, and dogged. If Jake Figueroa takes the next step towards superstardom and Omar John, Mike Malonzo, and Jolo Manansala hold the fort down low, don't be surprised if they dislodge the so-called "big boys" and take a seat in the finals.

UE Red Warriors: C

Not much is known about the Red Warriors -- aside from the fact that this is now Noy Remogat's turn in the driver's seat. Gone are their top six scorers. Newcomers Devin Fikes and Dumont-Cruz brothers Jack and Hunter will now revolve around 5-foot-10 spitfire Remogat.

Last year, not much was also known about UE. They became league darlings -- winning twice against La Salle and giving Ateneo and UP all they can handle. Expect the same sort of fire and desire from Jack Santiago, now in his third year calling the shots.

UP Fighting Maroons: A-plus

The common refrain now goes: "Lahat na lang, pumupuntang UP!" This offseason didn't do much to disprove that, as the Fighting Maroons welcomed top high school prospects Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate, as well as 6-foot-8, Filipino-American Sean Alter. Oh, transferees Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres, as well as Lebron Lopez and Chicco Briones will be making their maroon-and-green debuts. But wait, there's more! CJ Cansino's also coming back from injury for his fifth and final season. And you didn't forget about reigning MVP Malick Diouf, JD Cagulangan, and Harold Alarcon who remain, did you?

Safe to say, UP is the most fancied team heading into the new season; even more so after it won the 2023 Filoil Preseason for the first time. Of course, coach Goldwin Monteverde is quick to note that his squad is still young, just lost Carl Tamayo and Zavier Lucero, and will need a little more seasoning to be considered a runaway favorite.

Still, the funny thing is, among all the names that were just mentioned, little-known forward Mark Belmonte may be the one endearing himself to the Fighting Maroons' faithful as a no-nonsense, non-stop motor hustle player.

UST Growling Tigers: B-minus

Without a doubt, it's still the Nic Cabañero show for the Growling Tigers. The 6-foot-2, third-year wing will be expected to provide the same sort of numbers he did last year of 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. This time, though, he will have many more helping hands in improving Adama Faye as well as promising prospects SJ Moore and Mark Llemit.

UST's looking at not only this season, however, as its biggest recruit was returning coach Pido Jarencio, who's out to re-instill his famed '3 Ps' of 'Puso. Pride. Palaban.' to steer back the black-and gold to its, well, golden age.

Oh, check that, Jarencio is, indeed, a big get, but the Growling Tigers' biggest recruit was the entry of San Miguel Corp. as backer. UST will no longer be left behind.