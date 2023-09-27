The breakout candidates for UAAP Season 86

While the league's known stars long will undoubtedly shine, teams are hoping new gems will be unearthed this season. From prospect rookies to veterans that will answer the "next man up" call we look at the players primed for a breakout campaign as we tip off Saturday.

Adamson Soaring Falcons: Matthew Montebon

Adamson is keeping it coy when it comes to its main man and the best point guard in the UAAP. Asked for an update on Jerom Lastimosa who injured his knee earlier in the month, head coach Nash Racela answered, in Tagalog, "He'll play when he'll play." That gives opportunities to the Soaring Falcons' slew of other guards -- like Joem Sabandal.

After Sabandal, however, Filipino-American rookie Matthew Montebon may be the guard to watch. Montebon already showed out for Adamson in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, including hitting a game-winner that eliminated Ateneo. The 6-foot guard will have more chances if Lastimosa's knee is far from right. Even when Adamson is at full strength, Montebon looks like he can give Racela quality minutes.

Ateneo Blue Eagles: Sean Quitevis

UAAP Season 85 averages: 0.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 4.1 minutes

Quitevis was a seldom-used energy guy in Ateneo's championship run last season. After losing Dave Ildefonso, Ange Kouame, Forthsky Padrigao, and BJ Andrade, the Blue Eagles will yet again put its famed "next man up" culture to the test. Stepping up will be a 6-foot guard who had to first fight for a spot on the roster.

Not only that, Quitevis will have to be the defending champion's new vocal leader. As he turns up the volume, he can also lead by example as a dreamer-turned-walk-on-turned-reject-turned-gym mainstay-turned-Team B player-turned-COVID reserve-turned-go-getter-turned-champion.

FEU Tamaraws: Patrick Sleat

UAAP Season 85 averages: 8.8 pointes, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 20.1 minutes The question for FEU a year ago was: Who will replace RJ Abarrientos? Sleat came on strong in the latter part of the season to be the answer.

Primarily a slasher who has fine finishes whenever he gets into the paint, he also showed improved his shooting and awareness.

The 6-foot guard will have more on his plate now in his third year as he tries to steady the 2-position beside lead guard L-Jay Gonzales. And as he takes the next step this year, don't be surprised if he just keeps at and ends up being leading the charge for his last two seasons.

National U Bulldogs: Jake Figueroa

UAAP Season 85 averages: 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 24.5 minutes

Jeff Napa has a lot of depth in his squad and Jake Figueroa may just be among the most talented on this roster. UAAP Media Bureau

What do you think of when you think about onetime PBA MVP and Gilas Pilipinas guard Scottie Thompson? A guard with a nose for the ball who gets rebounds over bigs. A talent who also brings heart and hustle. And as of late, a playmaker who can no longer be left open from beyond the arc.

This will be a tall task, but Thompson is the ceiling for Figueroa - who is already a tenacious rebounder and two-way player with nonstop motor. Add a refined touch to his shot and Figueroa may be the superstar National U has long lacked. While we always expect head coach Jeff Napa's Bulldogs to overwhelm their opponents with depth and balance, nobody will say not to a dominant player who can impact every part of the stat sheet.

National U Bulldogs: Jolo Manansala

UAAP Season 85 averages: 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 15.1 minutes

Yes, we're putting two breakout candidates here for National U -- a team that prides itself in winning while NOT having a single player in double-digits. But that's just it, Napa just has too much talent on his hands, and it'll be a good bet for a couple of those players to break out.

That's where Manansala comes in, a 6-foot-4 wing who was known as a rebounding machine coming out of high school. Now, though? He's also tightened up his handles while also weaponizing his outside looks. Just like Figueroa, he's a two-way player who, if he keeps on improving, may very well out to be a two-way force.

UE Red Warriors: Noy Remogat

UAAP Season 85 averages: 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 9.5 minutes

Remember how Kyle Paranada looked like Paul Lee-lite for UE last season. Channeling his inner "Lethal Weapon," the 5-foot-9 guard put on 11.6 points per game, with a single game-high of 25. He became the main attraction for the league darlings who owned two victories versus La Salle as well as tough tests for Ateneo and National U.

Lightning could strike again this year with Paranada's place being taken by his understudy. In 5-foot-10 Remogat, head coach Jack Santiago has yet another fiery and fearless gunslinger who can put up points in bunches. It remains to be seen if, like Paranada, Remogat can turn those numbers into wins, but hey, Recto will be in for quite the ride.

UP Fighting Maroons: Harold Alarcon

UAAP Season 85 averages: 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 17.6 minutes

Even after losing eight players from last season, UP and remains fully loaded. Reigning MVP Malick Diouf is back alongside school legend JD Cagulangan. Both await the return of CJ Cansino and the entries of Sean Alter, Seven Gagate, Janjan Felicilda, Lebron Lopez, and Luis Pablo, among others.

That's why it's quite easy to forget that the Fighting Maroons have somebody who has improved year in and year out. In Alarcon, State U has a 6-foot-1 guard who can score from all over, while also locking down his mark at the other end. And in Alarcon, they also have another dependable option to take over when the going gets tough.

UST Growling Tigers: SJ Moore

NCAA Season 98 Juniors averages: 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 25.6 minutes

Moore burst onto the scene from out of nowhere as a high-flying, hard-charging guard for Arellano. In his one-and-done season in the NCAA Juniors, he wound up as the No. 15 high school player according to the National Basketball Training Center.

Of course, Moore was older than his peers in the Juniors division, but that still doesn't take away all the game-changing plays he made on offense and defense. As he moves up to the next level, the 6-foot-2 playmaker again finds himself on a rebuilding team. UP will give him the chance to prove he's not just a fleeting act, but a superstar for a once-storied program desperately seeking its next great player.