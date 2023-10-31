Open Extended Reactions

We're well into the second round of UAAP Season 86 and the Final Four is already taking shape, with the UP Fighting Maroons remaining in pole position.

Just right behind them are the NU Bulldogs and La Salle Green Archers, while the fourth and final playoff berth is closely-contested by the Adamson Soaring Falcons, Ateneo Blue Eagles, FEU Tamaraws and UE Red Warriors..

The Final Four chase will heat up most definitely, but as of right now, how do we feel about our eight teams? We rank them after Week 4!

1. UP Fighting Maroons (8-1)

UP avenged its first and only loss thus far with a gutsy five-point triumph over modern-day rival Ateneo. Even more impressive is the fact that they did it sans veteran leaders CJ Cansino (flu) and JD Cagulangan (quad strain).

The talent to impose its will, the depth to set itself apart, and the calm that comes with having a brilliant tactician calling the shots remain very much evident for the Fighting Maroons.

They're now one win away from clinching a spot in the Final Four. That'd be easier said than done though, as that'd have to come at the expense of the next team on our list.

Francis Lopez shushed the opposition fans in the UP Fighting Maroons' five-point win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, which avenged the leaders' first and only loss of the season thus far. UAAP Media Bureau

2. La Salle Green Archers (6-3)

La Salle finally took down a fellow championship contender in the form of National U. With Kevin Quiambao recording the league's first triple-double since 2018, they dominated the Bulldogs for a convincing ten-point victory.

As long as Quiambao -- the Most Valuable Player frontrunner -- keeps stuffing the stat sheet, the Green Archers will be a force to reckon with.

Add to that emerging contributors in Jonnel Policarpio and Joshua David, as well as healthier key cogs in Evan Nelle and Mike Phillips, and they may very well send another statement by toppling UP on Sunday.

3. NU Bulldogs (7-2)

La Salle took full advantage of National U missing three rotation players in Steve Nash Enriquez, Jolo Manansala and Reinhard Jumamoy, who were all dealing with injuries. Still, head coach Jeff Napa said there was no excuse for the lack of effort shown by the players who were in uniform.

The fiery mentor vowed no such thing will happen again, especially as the Bulldogs and their top two ranking -- and the twice-to-beat incentive that comes with it -- are now under siege.

A return to action by Enriquez and Jumamoy will be a big boost so that primetime playmaker Kean Baclaan will have more than enough left in the tank.

4. Adamson Soaring Falcons (4-5)

Despite the bad vibes that have come with Jerom Lastimosa worsening his knee injury, Adamson is actually well inside the playoff picture. They already got there without their heart and soul, so they'll just have to keep at it now that Lastimosa will be, without a doubt, ruled out for the season.

That means it's time -- now more than ever -- for Joem Sabandal to take charge as the Soaring Falcons' lead guard. Or who knows, it may actually be somebody else like Monti Montebon or Matty Erolon.

One thing's for sure: nobody's taking Nash Racela's crew lightly.

5. FEU Tamaraws (3-6)

Two-thirds of FEU's win total have come at the expense of defending champion Ateneo. If only they took care of business against teams near them in the standings, they may very well be one of the championship contenders!

Alas, that hasn't happened, even as L-Jay Gonzales continues his march towards the title of best point guard in college.

Nonetheless, with 'Speedy Gonzales' now realizing his full potential, expect the Tamaraws to continue with their recipe for success: keeping games ugly and giving their primetime playmaker a shot to win it in the endgame.

6. Ateneo Blue Eagles (4-5)

It's way too early to claim that the defending champions will be dethroned way before the Final Four. It's fair to point out, however, that Ateneo's best shot at the next round will actually be the third and fourth spots -- meaning, a twice-to-win disadvantage.

The good news for the Blue Eagles is that Mason Amos is getting into his groove, while Jared Brown is rising as a capable and confident lead guard.

If Tab Baldwin can only get his young players to get it all together all at the same time, the Blue Eagles are still a team nobody would want to face, especially on the biggest stage and under the brightest lights.

7. UE Red Warriors (3-6)

Noy Remogat has emerged as one of the best point guards in UAAP Season 86 with the UE Red Warriors remaining an outside chance to reach the Final Four. UAAP Media Bureau

UE will need a lot of help to make the next round.

However, the fact remains that Jack Santiago has his wards competing game in and game out, and in the process, has two candidates for individual awards: foreign student-athlete Precious Momowei for Rookie of the Year and lead guard Noy Remogat for the Mythical Team.

8. UST Growling Tigers (1-8)

UST has actually already met returning coach Pido Jarencio's preseason modest goal of, "Makaisa lang, okay na kami!" Of course, the jovial mentor's statement was tongue-in-cheek, but it does have some truth to it.

This is not yet the Tigers team that will growl. That's coming next year -- and the seasons to come.