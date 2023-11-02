Open Extended Reactions

Less than four ticks to go. Tally tied at 59-all. FEU Tamaraws possession, with a shot to sweep the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 86 eliminations.

Everybody inside Mall of Asia Arena knew the ball was going to L-Jay Gonzales. And so, Blue Eagle Chris Koon did what he had to do -- stayed close, stayed in front, did his darndest to make sure the game was going into overtime.

Only, Gonzales had other plans. Getting the inbound, driving left, stepping back at the top of the key, faking a shot and getting Koon up in the air, going under outstretched arms, and then releasing a right-handed prayer.

It was answered. That was the game-winner. He was the Ateneo slayer.

For the first time since Tab Baldwin has been at the helm, the Blue Eagles have been swept by one team and, both times, it was the 5-foot-11 primetime playmaker who hit the knockout punch.

"Siyempre, sobrang laking bagay para sa'min yun kasi defending champion ta's na-sweep namin," he expressed. "'Pag Ateneo kasi pinag-uusapan, alam mo na agad na talo ka e. Pero this season, 'di nangyari yun."

Because of that, with all due respect to injured Jerom Lastimosa, Gonzales can now claim to be the best point guard in all of college -- finally realizing the potential just about everybody saw in him coming out of high school.

In his last year for FEU's high school team back in 2018, he averaged 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.3 steals, drawing comparisons to Russell Westbrook in how he stuffed the stat sheet, but also had much to improve when it comes to outside shots.

In committing to moving up to the green-and-gold's collegiate squad, he was supposed to be their next great guard in their long line of the likes of Terrence Romeo, RR Garcia, and Mike Tolomia.

Unfortunately, in his first four seasons in UAAP men's basketball, injuries derailed the Isabela native over and over again. High ankle sprain. Orbital fracture. Plantar fascia. He just couldn't get going.

L-Jay Gonzales' match-winning play right at the death saw the FEU Tamaraws sweep Ateneo in the UAAP Season 86 elimination round -- the first time the Blue Eagles have suffered such a fate against any opposition in Tab Baldwin's time at the helm. UAAP Media Bureau

"Di naman talaga maiiwasan yun e, yung mga injury. Nangyayari talaga, and siguro, minalas lang talaga dati," he shared. "Kaya ngayon, pinagdarasal ko lang talaga kay Lord na ibigay na niya sa'kin 'tong last season kong 'to, na sana healthy ako para maayos yung exit ko."

Make no mistake, he was solid for the Tamaraws; a lead guard who did his job when healthy. But he was far from the player he was coming out of high school.

Indeed, he looked like Westbrook -- just this late career version, and not the world-destroying force that was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2016-17.

And in the process, Gonzales -- he of all the speed and shiftiness -- witnessed other guards zoom past him. SJ Belangel. Mark Nonoy. Lastimosa. Evan Nelle. JD Cagulangan. Kean Baclaan. Even teammate and good friend RJ Abarrientos. All their stars shone brighter than his did.

"Honestly, may times na naisip kong bakit ganun, mga ka-batch ko sila, ta's naunahan na nila ako, pero mas maraming times na 'di ko iniisip yun. Ginawa ko nalang silang motivation ko," he remarked.

"Gusto ko rin silang gayahin e. Kung kaya nila, ba't 'di ko kaya? Sana, makarating din ako sa point na yun."

Of course, the mild-mannered guard was never envious. He was happy for his peers and how they proved Philippine basketball was in good hands.

But deep down, he knew he can do so, too. He knew he can stand alongside them -- and nudge ahead of them, in fact.

Now in his fifth and final year for FEU, the 24-year-old has one last shot at it. And -- here's to hoping we're not jinxing it -- the gods of health have been favoring him, thus far.

Hoping his injury woes are now a thing of the past, L-Jay Gonzales' UAAP Season 86 averages of 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals have put him firmly in the Most Valuable Player conversation. UAAP Media Bureau

"Every game, binubuhos ko na lahat kasi alam kong 'di ko na makakalaban ulit yung mga kalaban ko e. Ta's yung mga coaches, mga teammates ko, grabe magbigay ng kumpyansa, ng tiwala," he added.

"Gusto ko ring i-prove sa sarili ko at sa lahat na isa ako sa mga player na kayang mag-dominate para sa team ko sa UAAP."

Feeling good about himself, he's been posting per game counts of 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 steals, numbers that put him right smack in the middle of the MVP race.

The Tamaraws' record may only show three wins out of five games, but two of those have come at the expense of defending champion Ateneo.

And there's still time to take care of business. After all, with patience and perseverance, he has finally fulfilled all the promise he had for FEU.

"Sobrang happy kami sa linaro namin against Ateneo, pero hindi kami satisfied sa ibang laro namin. 'Pag malakas yung kalaban, malakas din kami e, pero kung mahina, mahina rin kami. Kailangang irespeto namin yung kalaban namin," he exclaimed.

"Kung anong mindset namin 'pag kalaban Ateneo, dapat ganun din mindset namin."

After five long years, L-Jay Gonzales can, at long last, take full advantage of his elite speed, court vision and motor. In doing so, he's pacing all point guards in UAAP Season 86.

He's just hoping that the Tamaraws can catch up to him, so they then can keep up with the rest of the competition.