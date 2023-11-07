UAAP Season 86 Week 5 Power Rankings: A new team rises to the top

Open Extended Reactions

We're very much in the thick of things in UAAP Season 86, with three teams jostling for position for the top two spots, and four others chasing down the fourth and final playoff berth.

It's a possibility that defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles will be dethroned earlier than expected, as the UP Fighting Maroons, NU Bulldogs and La Salle Green Archers are all on the hunt for a Final Four incentive.

One-win UST Growling Tigers is one loss away from elimination, and can only watch on as the Adamson Soaring Falcons, UE Red Warriors and FEU Tamaraws remain in contention.

The playoff race is intensifying, and in doing so, how do we feel about our eight teams? We rank them after Week 5!

1. La Salle Green Archers (7-3)

La Salle went back-to-back in terms of taking down a fellow championship contender. After a convincing victory last week vs. National U, they then took down erstwhile league-leading UP in impressive fashion as well.

That's why for the first time this season, we have a new team on top of these rankings - and the Green Archers are nothing but deserving, as head coach Topex Robinson is finally putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

At the center of it all? MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao who, each and every week, looks more and more like a player to be too good to just be playing in the collegiate ranks.

2. UP Fighting Maroons (8-2)

A loss to La Salle, fancied as a squad that will at least get to the Finals, is no cause for concern. Even with two losses, UP remains in the driver's seat for a twice-to-beat advantage, as a meeting with National U is their last tough test in the eliminations.

State U fans may also point to the fact that reigning and defending MVP Malick Diouf and school legend JD Cagulangan missed the game against the Green Archers, but true to form, head coach Goldwin Monteverde and team captain CJ Cansino made it clear there are no excuses for them.

Expect the Fighting Maroons to be better and bounce back -- 'cause that's just what they do.

3. NU Bulldogs (8-2)

The NU Bulldogs are proving to have quite the depth at their disposal, with rookie Reinhard Jumamoy emerging as another weapon for them to wield in UAAP Season 86. UAAP Media Bureau

National U is so deep that the best point guard coming out of high school and the No. 3 ranked HS player according to the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) wasn't seeing the floor all that much.

With an injury to Steve Nash Enriquez, however, Reinhard Jumamoy was finally called upon -- and delivered the goods, dropping 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with three assists and two rebounds in just close to 16 minutes.

And oh, he did all that against defending champion Ateneo, allowing the Bulldogs to sweep the Blue Eagles for the first time in recent history. With La Salle rising and UP still the apple of the eye for many, the Bulldogs are just happy to lurk beneath them. Beware of what lurks beneath.

4. Adamson Soaring Falcons (5-5)

Without much fanfare, Adamson has got a step on the other teams still in the playoff hunt. Without school icon Jerom Lastimosa and with different players showing the way game in and game out, Nash Racela has actually been turning in one of his finest coaching jobs.

To fan the flames of their playoff hopes, however, the Soaring Falcons will have to get at least one win in their next three assignments against La Salle, Ateneo, and National U. Do that, and Racela and co. will be making another pleasant surprise of a playoff run.

5. UE Red Warriors (4-6)

The UE Red Warriors remain in with a chance of reaching the Final Four in UAAP Season 86, with Noy Remogat willing them to contention and emerging as their future cornerstone. UAAP Media Bureau

UE has been doing what Adamson has been doing -- just on a bit smaller scale. Under the radar for the most part, the Red Warriors are very much alive and kicking, even with UP, La Salle, Ateneo and Adamson still on the ledger.

Whatever happens from here on out, though, the red-and-white have already uncovered their new cornerstone in Noy Remogat who punished FEU -- his high school team who didn't recruit him for college -- the last time around with 34 points, including 6-of-11 from deep, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

6. FEU Tamaraws (3-7)

L-Jay Gonzales' worry remains FEU's worry -- they play great against great opponents, but put on lesser efforts against lesser opponents, at least in the standings. Yes, they swept dynastic Ateneo, but they also allowed UST to taste its first and, thus far, only victory in the season.

The Tamaraws continue to compete, but time and again, fail to finish the job. Time is running out on them, just as time is running out on Gonzales' last and best season for the green-and-gold.

7. Ateneo Blue Eagles (4-6)

We're still not going to bet the unfathomable that Tab Baldwin's team will be dethroned in the elimination round. But that is a possibility, especially if Ateneo keeps riding the roller-coaster like they have throughout the tournament.

Still, Kai Ballungay, Mason Amos and Chris Koon will, without a doubt, do their darndest to not let that happen. Baldwin has kept repeating that this season is all about growth for them -- and now is the time for them to use all the lessons they've learned to sneak into the Final Four and maybe, just maybe pull off a shocker of shockers against the top-seed there.

8. UST Growling Tigers (1-9)

UST has already met their quota returning coach Pido Jarencio set in the preseason. They already have one win under their belt, but exceeding their own modest goals will be very much welcome.

Slowly but surely, players such as Ivanne Calum and Migs Pangilinan are emerging as contributors alongside heart and soul Nic Cabanero. If Jarencio unearths a few more, don't be surprised if the Growling Tigers do add to their win total.