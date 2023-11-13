UAAP Season 86 Week 6 Power Rankings: Top three tussling for the top seed

Open Extended Reactions

One week to go in the elimination round of UAAP Season 86, and just one spot is left to be filled for the Final Four.

The University of the Philippines, National University, and De La Salle University are in and are just fighting for playoff incentives.

The fourth and final playoff berth is up for grabs among Ateneo de Manila University, Adamson University, and University of the East, even as Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas still have grand plans to play spoiler.

Just as the curtain is closing for half of our teams, we rank them after Week 6.

La Salle Green Archers (9-3)

La Salle has been perfect in the second round of eliminations, including big-time wins over league-leaders UP and National U. Winning their final two games may give them the top seed in the Final Four and the twice-to-beat advantage that comes along with it.

Through the second round, Kevin Quiambao has only increased his lead in the MVP race, tallying two triple-doubles to get so close to the top individual award that he could taste it. And that's just the Season MVP -- a Finals MVP may also be possible.

National U Bulldogs (10-2)

National U has already surpassed its 9-5 record from last season and head coach Jeff Napa is adamant they are not yet done. Their last two games in the eliminations are tough tests against Adamson and UP, but it wouldn't be farfetched to see them as the top seed either.

The Bulldogs are getting healthy at the right time, with rotation big Kenshin Padrones back and sixth man Steve Nash Enriquez about to be unleashed either against the Soaring Falcons or Fighting Maroons. This, as Jake Figueroa continues to play at a Mythical Team level, Kean Baclaan keeps shining, and Reinhard Jumamoy keeps rising. Let's just repeat this again: National U is not a darkhorse -- it's a legitimate championship contender.

UP Fighting Maroons (10-2)

UP hasn't done anything to fall down these rankings for the second straight week. In fact, they bounced back from a defeat at the hands of La Salle with convincing wins against FEU and UE.

Just as La Salle and National U are streaking, the Fighting Maroons are regrouping and gathering strength to make that all-important championship push. And the first step towards that is to take care of business against the Bulldogs in the last day of eliminations -- and in the process, take the top seed.

Ateneo Blue Eagles (6-6)

So here are the defending champions. They are just lurking beneath the top three teams and waiting for the opportunity to strike and go on their unlikeliest of title runs under Tab Baldwin.

With a hard-fought win against close competitor Adamson the last time around, the Blue Eagles nudged ahead in the tight race for the last playoff slot. Win out in their last two games and they can challenge the top-seeded team, whoever it may be, in the Final Four.

Adamson Soaring Falcons (5-7)

Coach Nash Racela had choice words for the UAAP and game officials after he and Adamson lost to Ateneo in a game where the Soaring Falcons had 10 free throws in total, while the Blue Eagles got 15 shots from the line in the final quarter.

Adamson remains in the running even without injured star Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP Media Bureau

Racela said that the league, perhaps, wasn't about to let dynastic Ateneo miss out on the Final Four. Well, if the Soaring Falcons can just find a way through National U in their next game, they can still take matters into their own hands.

UE Red Warriors (4-8)

Of the three teams vying for the fourth and final playoff berth, UE's road is the rockiest. It would need to win out and hope Adamson and Ateneo no longer add to their win total. A challenge, without a doubt, but something coach Jack Santiago and top gun Noy Remogat are ready and raring to take head on.

Wherever they close their campaign, the Red Warriors already have the biggest takeaway they can get from this season: A cornerstone to build around in Remogat who has catapulted himself onto the top five guards in all of college.

FEU Tamaraws (3-9)

Too bad that L-Jay Gonzales' fine farewell campaign will not come with a playoff run. All the speedy primetime playmaker can do now is to make sure FEU ends this season on a high note, while at the same time throwing a wrench into La Salle's best-laid plans in their next game. UST Growling Tigers (1-11)

Another one-win season will be a bitter pill to swallow for UST's storied basketball program. There is nowhere to go but up from here, especially with San Miguel Corp.'s backing about to be fully felt, all while young talents like Angelo Crisostomo, Mark Llemit, and SJ Moore get their time to shine in their last two games.