What we can't wait to see in the UAAP Season 86 Finals

Open Extended Reactions

All season long, the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University were seen as the favorites in UAAP Season 86 -- with all due respect to dogged and determined National University and last season's champion Ateneo de Manila University.

By easing past their respective Final Four opponents in just the first try, the Fighting Maroons and Green Archers will be dueling over the right to be the second-winningest squad in the last decade. Either would be adding a second championship since 2016. The Blue Eagles boast of the most in that timespan with four.

With preseason expectations met, let's list what we're looking forward to witnessing as UP and La Salle go at it in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Put simply, history!

Never in the 85-year history of the UAAP have UP and La Salle met in the men's basketball championship round.

Not only that, but this will also mark the return to the grandest stage for Mark Nonoy, a breakthrough UAAP Finals for Evan Nelle, and the first title series appearance for Kevin Quiambao and Mike Phillips. Ditto for Green Archers coach Topex Robinson, who now has his best shot at a long-elusive championship. Robinson he has yet to win it all - despite stops at San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Lyceum of the Philippines University in the NCAA, and Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA.

On the other hand, this will be Goldwin Monteverde's opportunity to cement his place as the Fighting Maroons' greatest coach as he would bring home two championships to Diliman. Joe Lipa -- considered State U's best-ever coach -- has just one under his belt.

Monteverde's familiarity solving the league-wide Quiambao problem

Quiambao has posted per game counts of 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.9 steals through 15 games in what looks-to-be a dominant MVP campaign. He had also tallied two triple-doubles in one season, a first in the Final Four era.

Without a doubt, the 6-foot-7 modern big is a matchup nightmare, as he can do damage from the perimeter or the paint. He can make plays for himself or his teammates, and he's too strong for typical wings and too swift for typical bigs.

Kevin Quiambao is looking to win a title in his Finals debut. Courtesy UAAP Media Bureau

Monteverde, though, knows a thing or two about Quiambao, after he coached him for two championship runs in the UAAP Juniors. Even better for UP, they have all the types of tools in the box to try and solve the problem -- be it going long with Aldous Torculas or Mark Belmonte, or sending in the big guns in Sean Alter, Luis Pablo, Seven Gagate, or even (GASP) Malick Diouf.

La Salle's counter for Malick Diouf

UP has a game plan-wrecker of its own in Diouf. The defending MVP is averaging 12.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals entering the Finals.

He was the barometer for State U's success in big-time matches against playoff teams National U and Ateneo - averaging 11.5 points on 55% shooting, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Robinson will give Bright Nwankwo, who had only seen 11 minutes of action per game, a shot at Diouf, but local bigs Mike and Ben Phillips, Jonnel Policarpio, Raven Cortez, and perhaps even Quiambao will need to be prepared.

Nelle's last chance to be clutch

The last time Nelle played for the championship, he was with San Beda University as they fell to archrival Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA 96 Finals. That was the origin of the "Nelle's not clutch" narrative, as he was outdone by eventual Finals MVP Fran Yu -- even though his 10.2 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals throughout that tournament were a key reason why the Red Lions even got that far.

Nelle has waited four years for another shot at the Finals and he finally gets his chance during his last season at La Salle. Of course, the 5-foot-10 playmaker doesn't necessarily have to play hero for this deep green-and-white side spearheaded by Quiambao, but it wouldn't hurt his collegiate tale if he hits shots or makes plays when it matters most.

Just think what a JD Cagulangan-like "The Shot" and a championship could do for Nelle's narrative.

UP's balance and bench proving to be the difference again

Diouf. Cagulangan. CJ Cansino. Francis Lopez. Those are the brightest of stars in UP's constellation. They're far from alone, however.

True to form, Monteverde takes full advantage of his loaded lineup -- and why wouldn't he, as the likes of Pablo and Gagate, two of the top five players out of high school, actually run with his third unit. That's how deep this lineup is.

The Fighting Maroons get 46.6 points from their bench -- best in the league -- and just 33.7 from their first five -- second-lowest in the league. There may be no Carl Tamayo or Zavier Lucero to just give the ball to make something happen, but State U can call on anybody on its roster and believe he will answer.