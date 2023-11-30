Make your momma proud: CJ Cansino going all out in farewell tour

Open Extended Reactions

At various points over the last five years, CJ Cansino doubted his dream.

In 2018, when he tore the ACL in his left knee. In 2022, when the same injury got his other knee. In between those injuries, a preseason dispute led to his release from his beloved University of Santo Tomas.

Playing basketball, which he had hope to be a lifelong career, wasn't necessarily dream-like anymore.

"Both times na na-ACL ako, tuwing yung masasakit na therapy, mapapaisip ka talaga siyempre kung matatapos na ba 'tong mga injury or matatapos na ba ang career ko," he said. "Buti nandun si mommy. Siya nag-aalaga sa akin."

After all, Cansino already had quite an accomplished career: UAAP Juniors MVP, top five in the National Basketball Training Center's annual rankings of best high school players, UAAP Seniors champion.

He was good, come to think of it, if he decided to go in that direction.

But time and again, the 6-foot-2 guard would remember that all he wanted was to be better. He would remember that he's a firm believer in that whenever life puts you down, there was nowhere to go but up.

And he didn't have to look far for proof. Right at home, his mother had been fighting as well.

Rowena Cansino was always alongside CJ in his journey: From his beginnings as a sixth man in UST High School to his rise as a blue-chip recruit. From his promise as the Growling Tigers' next great guard to him finding a new home at the University of the Philippines. She did that, all while she battled her own lifelong lung problems.

Unfortunately, in January 2023, Rowena contracted COVID-19. After some time of fighting back, she succumbed to the illness. Even then, though, she taught her son a valuable lesson.

"Ang pinakanatutunan ko talaga kay mommy is yung kahit na may sakit siya, lumalaban pa rin siya every day. Kaya feeling ko, kahit na-injure ako nang ilang beses, 'di ako sumuko kasi nakikita ko na siya nga, since birth, nahihirapan kumain at matulog, laging may ubo, what more ako na tuhod lang ang problem," he said.

"Siya yung nagbibigay inspirasyon sa'kin na kapag feel kong susuko na ako, maiisip ko na siya nga, parating may nararamdaman, pero 46 years siyang lumaban."

Without a doubt, from his birth to her death, Rowena was CJ's loving mother. And he will never ever forget her, even as he wraps ups his collegiate career and moves on to his next hopes.

"Every game, sinusuot ko 'tong bracelet na binigay ko sa kanya to remind me na kahit wala na siya, alam kong pinapanood niya ako," he said. "At least, meron na akong guardian angel."

Still inspired by his late mother, the UP captain has gone through his fifth and final season in college as a more complete player. While he is not as explosive slicing and dicing into the paint as he was with UST, Cansino is now equipped with range by averaging 37% shooting on 3-pointers.

Before he was a slasher whose ventures inside created opportunities both for himself and his teammates -- yet he had a suspect jump shot. Now Cansino can't be left alone even for a moment, as he can make his opponents pay with his quick trigger. Set players, transition, off the dribble, catch-and-shoot, he can now shoot the ball lights out with the best of them.

"Ako naman kasi, lagi kong tinitignan san ako pwede mag-improve. Good thing na nandyan din naman lagi mga coaches ko, lalo na si Coach Pat [Tancioco], siya talaga yung tumutok kung anong pwedeng ma-improve since high school," he said -- mentioning the Fighting Maroons assistant coach. Cansino has also long been part of Tancioco's

Better Basketball training program.

"Tapos siguro, naging advantage na rin yung ACL ko kasi nung mga panahong yun, shooting lang pwede ko gawin e. Kaya masaya ako na nakikita ko na yung bunga ng shooting ko, kasi sobrang laking pinagbago ng game ko dahil dun."

All the while he was rehabbing from his second ACL tear and his mind was posting more questions than answers, he kept working on turning his weaknesses into strengths -- just as his mother would've wanted.

CJ Cansino started the year with an incomprehensible loss when his mother died. With one more win against De La Salle University, though, the end of 2023 could go the opposite way.

Days before he and the Fighting Maroons shoot for their second championship in three seasons, Cansino said: "This is for you, mommy. Lahat naman ng 'to, laging para sa'yo."