Looking back on UST basketball's biggest what ifs

For University of Santo Tomas, their "bubble" burst before they had a chance to appreciate its beauty.

The Growling Tigresses ended España's 17-year wait for a basketball championship after they toppled the National University dynasty in UAAP Season 86. Four seasons before, though, the black-and-gold's men's team was already on the cusp of winning it all.

That Growling Tigers team, led by head coach Aldin Ayo, wrote a Cinderella story in Season 82, eking out an 8-6 eliminations record before upending second-seed and twice-to-beat University of the Philippines in the Final Four. Their fairy tale ended abruptly though as Ateneo De Manila University swept them for their three-peat.

Still, that UST squad had all the makings of a future champion. With lead guard Renzo Subido and workhorse forward Zach Huang the only players graduating, they were primed to make an extended run.

The Growling Tigers were stocked with promising prospects poised to make a jump. Soulemane Chabi Yo was MVP, Mark Nonoy was Rookie of the Year, and Rhenz Abando and CJ Cansino were excelling.

Years later, they'd prove Baldwin -- and just about everybody -- correct, as they were key cogs in champion teams. Only, it wasn't for UST.

Abando and Brent Paraiso helped Colegio de San Juan de Letran get to the NCAA Season 97 mountaintop. Cansino followed suit with the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 84. Just a week ago, Nonoy joined them as a winner with newly crowned UAAP Season 86 king De La Salle University. Chabi Yo didn't play a single minute more of Philippine basketball, but again, he had already been the top individual player.

They all went their separate ways following an exodus at the peak of the pandemic. In the middle of 2021, Ayo housed his players inside a "training bubble" in his home province of Sorsogon to prepare for another shot at the title. For months, players and coaches alike sacrificed so they'll be raring and ready whenever restrictions loosened -- or even lifted -- and UAAP action resumed.

After players publicly voiced concerns about living conditions, however, the bubble burst. Ayo came under fire. Cansino, among others, came into controversy. The black-and-gold's image became black and bruised.

Just two out of the 16-man Season 82 roster remained in España. Ayo was suspended indefinitely from the league before finding his footing again with Chooks Pilipinas 3x3 and now, Converge in the PBA. The would've, could've, should've been UAAP champion, though, was no more.

Mark Nonoy transferred from UST to La Salle and ended his collegiate career as a champion. UAAP Media Bureau

Fast forward to now and the players themselves continue to wonder.

"Feeling ko, with our lineup that had nine rookies nung Finals na yun and marami pa kaming playing years dapat, kaya namin mag-champion," Nonoy said. "Three-peat pa siguro."

"Sa'kin, oo, kayang mag-champion kasi alam ko bonding naming teammates, magkakapatid talaga," agreed Cansino. "'Pag nag-uusap kami, talagang alam naming kaya namin."

UP -- the Season 84 champions led by Carl Tamayo, Malick Diouf, and JD Cagulangan - would have been a tough test for UST. Same with runner-up Ateneo -- led by Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Gian Mamuyac. Still, a seasoned and hardened Abando, Paraiso, Cansino, Nonoy, and Chabi Yo could have been right up there with them.

The Blue Eagles and Fighting Maroons faced off in the Season 85 Finals and the ending was reversed. By then, Abando, Cansino, and Chabi Yo would have been playing out their last year of eligibility and potentially determined to go out with a bang.

Alas, these scenarios are just what ifs - perhaps among the biggest in the storied program's history.

More than the joy of winning a title -- which all these players have now experienced -- the personal regret for them is that they did not have the opportunity to try and do it together.

"Sobrang sad lang na naging champions kami sa iba-ibang school, pero 'di namin nagawa sa UST," said Cansino. "Siyempre, sobrang saya ko kasi naka-experience kaming magkakaibigan ng championship, pero sa kabilang banda, sobrang sad kasi yun (dapat) yung goal namin nung nasa UST kami e."

As the Growling Tigers followed up a one-win season with two wins in the recently concluded tournament, they can look back and remember that two years ago, they had four players who'd go on to become champions.

Now, the hope in España is that if ever such players are already on coach Pido Jarencio's roster, they would not have any reason to leave. Thomasians can take no more what ifs.