Gilas Pilipinas fall to the Dominican Republic to open FIBA World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas let a close game slip away, falling to the Dominican Republic, 87-81, as the FIBA Basketball World Cup got underway in three Asian countries. A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday's game.

Jordan Clarkson had 28 points but had eight turnovers and fouled out with 3:30 left, while fellow NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dominicans grabbed a share of the early lead in Group A with Italy, which blasted Angola, 81-67, in the first game.

Gilas was trailing by just 79-76 when Clarkson was called for a questionable offensive foul, his fifth. But they kept within striking distance, with June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu combining for three free throws that sandwiched a Towns drive to make it 81-79 with 1:54 left. But Dominican Republic kept their composure and responded with five straight points to put the game away.

Despite the loss, Gilas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with his team's effort, even as the team now trains its sights on a must-win game against Angola on Monday.

"I really loved the fight of our players," he said. "They competed hard. Unfortunate with the disqualification of Jordan, really a big blow for us. But we can't worry about that now. We have to focus on our next game. Quick turnaround for us and we've got to get ready for Angola."

Towns tipped his hat to both Gilas and the Filipino fans.

"They're a hard-working team. They have a lot of pride. Their culture as well," Towns said. "The people are hardworking and do it with a lot of love. You can see the love they have for this game and their country. SO they came out and they played that way. I respect them tremendously."

Kiefer Ravena and Gilas Pilipinas fall to the Dominican Republic. Rolex Dela Pena/EPA

AJ Edu gets the nod over Kai Sotto

Edu started and finished the game, logging 27 minutes and contributing seven points on a perfect 3-for-3 from the field to go with five boards. He earned high praise from Towns, who said Edu made him a better player.

"That's awesome," Edu said when told of Towns' comments. "You want to be competing with those guys, especially if that's the level I'm aspiring to one day."

Meanwhile, Sotto was inserted in the first quarter, was called for two quick fouls, was sent back to the bench, and never saw the floor again. He played just 1:13.

"Kai picked up two quick fouls, so we had to get him out right away," Reyes said. "And then we couldn't get him back in because this guy to my left [Edu] was playing a great game. He was playing really, really well. If we get him back in, the other guy I have to sit is a guy named June Mar Fajardo, who had 16 points in 28 minutes. I'm sure a lot of people will wonder why, but the match-ups just didn't favor Kai. The next game and the game after, you should be able to see more of him."

A record crowd of 38,115 filled Philippine Arena for Friday's game between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic -- easily the biggest crowd to see a game in World Cup history. Rolex Dela Pena/EPA

Record-breaking crowd

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) achieved its goal of smashing the single-game attendance record for a FIBA World Cup Game after 38,115 fans showed up at the Philippine Arena. The crowd included members of the Philippine team to the 1978 FIBA World Championships, which was also held in Manila, and retired NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki.

"It's such a letdown," Reyes said. "We could have pulled it out and it would have been a great gift to the record crowd that came out."

NBA stars show out in other games

Elsewhere, other NBA players made their mark.

In Group D at the Mall of Asia Arena, Montenegro crushed Mexico, 91-71, with Nikola Vucevic dropping 27, and Lithuania, with a passionate crowd of supporters cheering them on, drubbed Egypt, 93-67, with Jonas Valunciunas registering a double-double of 15 and 10.

In Group E in Okinawa, Australia walloped Finland, 98-72, behind Patty Mills' 25 points and Germany cruised past co-host Japan, 81-63, with Mo Wagner scoring 25.

Finally, in Group H in Jakarta, favorites Canada blew out France, 95-65, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points in 27 minutes and Kelly Olynyk added 18.

A record 55 NBA players are seeing action in this World Cup.