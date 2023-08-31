Gilas Pilipinas couldn't sustain a fiery comeback and fell to South Sudan, 87-68, Thursday night in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Coupled with Japan's big 86-77 win over Venezuela in Okinawa, the loss officially knocked the Philippines out of contention for the Asian slot in next year's Paris Olympics.

Down by as many as 20 in the first half, Gilas turned to a non-PBA five of Dwight Ramos, Jordan Clarkson, Kiefer Ravena, AJ Edu and Kai Sotto to mount a rally that cut the lead to just four, 60-56.

South Sudan played a game just a day before, a 115-83 loss to Serbia, but it was Gilas that looked sluggish to start as they quickly fell behind 12-2.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes didn't mince words afterwards.

"We played our worst game when it counted the most," Reyes said. "That early burst by South Sudan, tremendous fightback by the guys, but we spent too much energy trying to claw back. We didn't have enough to finish it. It's unfortunate that this is the time for us to shoot below 40% from the field. We couldn't make shots."

Gilas shot 35.1% from the field (26 of 74), including 31.2% from long distance (10 of 32), and an abysmal 6 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Jones nearly makes World Cup history

No player in FIBA World Cup history has ever posted a triple double. South Sudan's Carlik Jones was just a rebound shy of becoming the first.

Jones was the biggest thorn on Gilas' side, posting a stat line of 17 points, 9 rebounds and 14 assists. He repeatedly blew past defenders and either took it to the rack or found the open man. Afterwards, he wasn't even aware of his near-milestone.

Carlik Jones' near historic triple-double helped South Sudan end Gilas' Olympic dreams while keeping their own Paris hopes alive. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

"That's news to me," he said. "As big time as that is, I actually want to give a shout out to my coaches, my teammates who every night trust me to lead."

"I think we need to look at that tape so that we can find another rebound for him," said South Sudan coach Royal Ivey. "Carlik's been great for us. He's our leader and he's our quarterback on and off the court. He's a great addition. The guys love him, I love him. He's a true leader. That's what leaders do. They bring home the fight. He led us to victory today. He put us on his back and we just rolled away."

Young bigs get playing time

Positive takeaways from this loss are few and far between, but one of them is the good showing of Gilas' young twin towers. Reyes went with his two youngest players in the second half, fielding Kai Sotto and AJ Edu together in lieu of veterans June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar.

Sotto, 21, and Edu, 23, combined for a highlight moment in early in the fourth when Edu found Sotto for an alley-oop jam that cut the lead to just four and had the Big Dome rocking.

"We have a good relationship off the court, and I think that translates on the court in terms of being on the same page," said Edu, who put up an impressive stat line of 12 points and 14 rebounds in 28 minutes. "His defender came towards me and I know if I throw it up there Kai's gonna get it."

Sotto had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in 23 minutes. Fajardo and Aguilar were both scoreless and played just 8 and 3 minutes, respectively.

One last chance to get a win

Gilas wraps up play in a game against China on Saturday. It is their last chance to avoid another winless World Cup campaign and the first hosts since Colombia in 1982 to fail to win a single game. They're also trying to avoid going 0-13 as World Cup hosts, as the 1978 team went 0-8.

Reyes was very candid about the morale of the team.

"Obviously, we're very down," Reyes said. "Nothing else you can say, right? The morale is really low. Our job now is to get everyone ready for the next game. That has to start with our mindset and our emotional heart set.

"The only thing that we can do now is just focus on the next game. There's one more game to be played. Prepare as well as we can and put up a tough fight."