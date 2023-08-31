Gilas Pilipinas couldn't sustain a fiery comeback and fell to South Sudan, 87-68, Thursday night in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Coupled with Japan's big 86-77 win over Venezuela in Okinawa, the loss formally knocked Gilas out of contention for the Asian slot in next year's Paris Olympics.

Down by as many as 20 in the first half, Gilas turned to a non-PBA five of Dwight Ramos, Jordan Clarkson, Kiefer Ravena, AJ Edu and Kai Sotto to mount a rally that cut the lead to just four, 60-56.

But South Sudan, behind naturalized player Carlik Jones, managed to weather the onslaught and keep their own Olympic aspirations alive. Clarkson had 24 while Ramos added 20 for Gilas, but the rest of the team combined for just 24 points.

Gilas wraps up its campaign against China on Saturday.

More to follow...