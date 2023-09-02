        <
        >

          Jordan Clarkson finishes on a high as Gilas Pilipinas sign off from FIBA World Cup with China triumph

          Jordan Clarkson weighed in with 34 points on Saturday to help Philippines end their FIBA World Cup campaign on a high with a 96-75 victory over China. AP Photo/Aaron Favila
          • Sid Ventura
          Sep 2, 2023, 10:11 AM ET

          Philippines salvaged some measure of pride by crushing China 96-75 to end its FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign on an emphatic note in front of a passionate crowd.

          Jordan Clarkson exploded for 34 points, including 24 during an explosive third quarter where Gilas outscored their rivals 34-11 to break the game wide open.

          It was the first win by a Philippine team over China at the senior level in a FIBA-sanctioned tournament since the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup, and the biggest at this level.

          Gilas thus finished its campaign with a 1-4 mark, winning its first World Cup game since beating Senegal in 2014 and avoiding the ignominy of becoming the first host in 41 years to go winless.

          More to follow...