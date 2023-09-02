Philippines salvaged some measure of pride by crushing China 96-75 to end its FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign on an emphatic note in front of a passionate crowd.

Jordan Clarkson exploded for 34 points, including 24 during an explosive third quarter where Gilas outscored their rivals 34-11 to break the game wide open.

It was the first win by a Philippine team over China at the senior level in a FIBA-sanctioned tournament since the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup, and the biggest at this level.

Gilas thus finished its campaign with a 1-4 mark, winning its first World Cup game since beating Senegal in 2014 and avoiding the ignominy of becoming the first host in 41 years to go winless.

More to follow...