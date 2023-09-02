Chot Reyes has stepped down as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, just moments after leading the team to a 96-75 win over China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

"I really don't know. I don't know if I'm still gonna be here for that. I might have coached my last game already as Gilas Pilipinas coach," Reyes initially said, when asked about plans for the Olympic qualifying tournament, which Philippines qualified for following the win against China.

When asked to clarify his statements and if he was in fact stepping down or if the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas was letting him go, Reyes replied, "No, I haven't heard anything from management. It is my decision.

"Like everybody knows, I didn't apply for his job, I didn't volunteer. I was given this mandate. I had already retired from coaching the national team.

"Through all the preparation and all these times, I always said judge us on the performance in the World Cup. And obviously we did not perform.

"I take full accountability, and because of that I think it's time for me to step aside. I signed up to do a job, and I did not deliver the result. I think it's time to step aside and allow the SBP to make a decision for the good of the team and program."

A replacement should be announced soon as Reyes said he will no longer coach Gilas at the Asian Games, which starts in less than three weeks.

Reyes was first appointed coach of Gilas in 2012 and led the team to second place in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship that qualified the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup for the first time in 34 years.

He coached the team to a 1-4 record in the 2014 World Cup before stepping down in late 2014.

He was reappointed coach in February 2017, but was replaced in August 2018 following Gilas' brawl with Australia in the Asian qualifiers.

He ws reappointed a third time in February 2022, but his third tour of duty was rocky.