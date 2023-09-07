Tim Cone confirmed as Gilas Pilipinas coach for Asian Games

Sid Ventura examines how Asian countries can develop basketball talent after a disappointing FIBA World Cup for the continent. (2:23)

How can Asian basketball close the gap to the rest of the world? (2:23)

Tim Cone will be calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas at the Asian Games set to open on Sept. 23 in Hangzhou.

The appointment of Cone, who served as assistant to the recently-departed Chot Reyes at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, was announced Thursday at a press conference held at the PBA head office in Libis.

Richard Del Rosario, one of Cone's righthand men at Barangay Ginebra, will also serve as his chief assistant in his upcoming stint in charge of Philippines.

Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes and LA Tenorio will complete the coaching staff. San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfranchis Chua will serve as team manager with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial his deputy.

Cone had previously said he would decline a head coach appointment with Gilas in the event Reyes stepped down, which is what happened shortly after the World Cup win over China last Saturday.

"I joined the World Cup team [because] -- aside from the obvious giving back to the country -- it was, number one, to serve my friend who was the head coach -- Chot Reyes," Cone explained.

"And number two, I wanted to have that experience and growth of being part of the World Cup. So it was really a growth experience for me as well.

"But given the time frame, only two weeks before we play, when coach Al (Chua) spoke to me, we needed someone right now. I talked to Chot, and he gave me his blessing. He told me he thought I was the best guy for the job so that's given me a lot of confidence."

Cone and Panlilio clarified that the appointment is just for the Asian Games, with the latter adding that they will chart Gilas' path for the long term after.

The Asian Games lineup is still being formed, according to Cone, who -- when asked about it -- said: "I have no idea at this point." However, he made it clear that all the players based in Japan and Korea were definitely out.

Invitations have been sent to certain players, and their first practice will be on Monday. Cone said there will be no pool.

"We're looking truly at just 12 players," he explained. "We're about eight or nine deep right now. We don't have a firm 12 right now."

Chua, though, confirmed the inclusion of four players: "June Mar (Fajardo) is in for sure. Japeth (Aguilar) is in. (Justin) Brownlee is in. Scottie (Thompson) is in."

Gilas is bracketed with Jordan, Bahrain and Thailand in men's 5x5 competition, which reels off on Sept. 26.