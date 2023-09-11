Sid Ventura examines how Asian countries can develop basketball talent after a disappointing FIBA World Cup for the continent. (2:23)

The new-look Gilas Pilipinas that will compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou practiced for the first time on Monday.

The team has three holdovers from the team that placed 24th in the recent FIBA World Cup 2023 -- June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson.

Some familiar faces present at the first practice were Calvin Abueva of Magnolia Hotshots, Terrence Romeo and Mo Tautuaa of San Miguel Beermen, Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra, Calvin Oftana of TNT Tropang Giga, and Chris Newsome of Meralco Bolts.

Meanwhile, Jason Perkins of Phoenix Super LPG is also in line to make his debut for Gilas at 5x5 level, while naturalized players Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee are also part of the team assembled by newly-installed coach Tim Cone.

Fajardo, Aguilar, Pringle, and Pringle played for Cone on the Gilas team that won gold at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Newsome and Oftana were the two last cuts of the World Cup team, Abueva and Romeo were members of Gilas from 2015 to 2018, while Tautuaa most recently represented Philippines at the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi.

RR Pogoy of TNT was also reportedly at Monday's practice but left early.

More to follow...