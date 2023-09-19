Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino, Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez are the new members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the Hangzhou Asian Games, coach Tim Cone announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a hastily-arranged press conference at the PBA headquarters in Quezon City, Cone said the new names are in response to the likely rejection of Philippines' appeal to include Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, Terrence Romeo and Mo Tautuaa in the official lineup for the quadrennial games.

Additionally, RR Pogoy has begged off due to an undisclosed medical condition.

"We've heard that the answer is 'no'," Cone said with regard to the appeal to include the four, who were not part of the updated 37-man list that was submitted to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

It is unclear who submitted the new list and, when asked, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said that was "immaterial".

The 37-man list is apart from the original 60-man lineup submitted in July. Romeo, Tautuaa and alternate Stanley Pringle are part of the former but not among the latter.

"Five days ago, we were told that there was another list that was submitted. a list of 37 players, and Mo and Terrence and Pringle were not on that list," Cone said.

Of the 37 names on the new list, only six were available. Cone chose Ross, Alas, Tolentino, Perez and Lassiter.

Gilas team manager Alfrancis Chua said he secured the commitment of the new players on Monday night.

Cone said he requested for Abueva and Perkins because they initially thought adding new names to the original list wouldn't be a problem. The two, he felt, were the best players to replace injured forwards Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jamie Malonzo.

"We were given a list of 60 players, 30 of which were PBA players. The other half were players from Japan, UAAP, NCAA. So that was the list in which we first worked on," Cone explained.

"I felt that we needed more balance in the lineup. So I requested if possible to include Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins on that list.

"In the beginning it was like, 'Yeah we should be able to do that. It shouldn't be a problem'."

When it became clear that the request faced an uphill climb, the coaching staff took another look at the new list and picked the five, who joined the team in practice at the Inspire Academy in Laguna on Tuesday morning.

Organizers have not officially rejected the Philippines' request yet, according to Cone, which is why Abueva and the others are still practicing with the team in Laguna.