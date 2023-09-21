Tracking Gilas Pilipinas' path to a medal at the Asian Games

How can Asian basketball close the gap to the rest of the world? (2:23)

The Philippines has not medaled in men's basketball at the Asian Games in 25 years. Gilas has not made the semifinals in 21 years. Five years ago in Jakarta, a hastily-assembled team powered by the core of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and reinforced by Jordan Clarkson finished fifth and just outside the medal rounds.

For the Hangzhou Games, the Philippines is fielding yet another hastily-assembled squad. There will be no Clarkson this time, but for the first time since Dennis Still and Jeff Moore teamed up for NCC in 1986, a Philippine national team will have two naturalized players in Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame thanks to the relaxed eligibility rules.

Here's what's in store for this version of Gilas in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The format

The 16 teams in the men's 5x5 basketball tournament are divided into four groups of four. Each plays one game against the other teams in its group, with the top team advancing outright to the knockout quarterfinals. The No. 2 and No. 3 teams of each group face the No. 3 and No. 2 teams, respectively, of another group. The winners also advance to the quarterfinals.

Gilas is in Group C with Bahrain, Thailand and Jordan. The second and third teams in Group C will face the second and third teams in Group D, which includes Japan, Korea, Qatar and Indonesia.

Group stage

Finishing atop Group C is of course the goal. Gilas will look to avoid playing an extra game in the qualifying round where anything can happen. How difficult will that be? Let's look at their group stage opponents.

Bahrain (Sept. 26)

Bahrain went 2-10 in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Eight players from the team that lost to Australia by 32 and Japan by 23 in the February window will see action in Hangzhou. This includes naturalized player and former PBA import Wayne Chism and their second-leading scorer, guard Mosti Rashed.

The team isn't too tall, with Chism being the tallest at 6-foot-8, and only two others listed at 6-6 or taller. Gilas has historically had problems against teams from the Middle East, which often have tall guards and good shooters.

Justin Brownlee will look to end Gilas' medal drought at the Asian Games. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Thailand (Sept. 28)

Southeast Asian rivals Thailand will field several familiar faces who have battled Gilas in the most recent editions of the Southeast Asian Games. Chief among these is Tyler Lamb, the athletic 6-5 wing who has given Gilas all sorts of trouble in past meetings. There's also Moses Morgan, who averaged 13.4 PPG for Thailand in the recent SEA Games where they bagged the bronze medal.

Thailand's tallest player, the 6-8 Chanatip Jakrawan, will also be in Hangzhou. Thailand have put up a fight at times against Gilas, but the Philippines should still be favored here.

Jordan (Sept. 30)

Jordan is coming off a dismal World Cup where they went winless and finished last in the 32-team field. Eight players from that team are playing in Hangzhou, including TNT Tropang Giga import and naturalized player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Veteran Zaid Abbas and guard Freddie Ibrahim, however, won't be around.

Like Gilas, Jordan will be fielding two naturalized players, the other one being the 6-11 John Bohannon. Bear in mind that Jordan beat the Philippines in the February window at the Philippine Arena, and they should provide the stiffest test in the group stage.

What lies ahead

If Gilas advances out of the group stage, a medal will likely mean having to face Japan and South Korea.

Japan finished as the top Asian country in the recent World Cup. They will however be fielding an entirely new lineup in Hangzhou. The absence of World Cup veterans, including NBA player Yuta Watanabe, will in theory make it easier for Gilas.

South Korea - which was disqualified by FIBA from the World Cup qualifiers after skipping two consecutive windows -- are fielding a loaded team in Hangzhou. They are led by longtime naturalized player Ra Guna (a.k.a. former PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe) plus veteran internationalists Lee Seounghyun, Kim Sunhyung, Heo Hoon, and Kim Jongkyu.

Having to play South Korea will surely bring back bad memories for assistant coaches Jong Uichico and Olsen Racela. If the Curse manifests itself and the Koreans again slap another loss on the Philippines, it will mean Gilas will have dropped to the bronze medal match.

The likely top teams from Groups A and B are Iran and China, respectively, and here the edge will have to go to the hosts. Iran will be fielding the core of their World Cup team that finished 31st, but they will be without the legendary Hamed Haddadi. Still, they pose a significant obstacle to the Philippines' quest for a first medal in 25 years.