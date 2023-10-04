The Philippines will be playing for the gold medal in men's basketball at the Asian Games for the first time in 33 years. Justin Brownlee capped another brilliant performance with a huge 3-point shot with 23.4 seconds left as Gilas Pilipinas upended hosts and defending champions China, 77-76, in the semifinal of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Brownlee scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and his back-to-back triples in the final minute fueled a closing 10-0 run by Gilas that sealed the huge win. Gilas set up a rematch with Jordan, which beat Chinese Taipei in the other semifinal, for the gold medal on Friday.