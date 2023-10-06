After 61 years, Philippines are once again men's 5x5 basketball champions at the Asian Games.

Justin Brownlee scored 20 and Ange Kouame had his best game of the tournament with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas beat Jordan 70-60 Friday night, completing a magical run to the gold medal at the 19th edition of the Games in Hangzhou.

It's the first basketball gold medal for Philippines in this quadrennial meet since a squad led by the legendary Caloy Loyzaga won in Jakarta in 1962, the last of four straight gold medals for the country.

Until Friday night, Gilas had just one silver and two bronze medals to show for their efforts since then.

The historic win also padded the Philippine delegation's medal count to four golds, with ju-jitsu's Annie Ramirez winning one earlier in the day.

Justin Brownlee continued his excellent form at the 19th Asian Games all the way through to Friday's gold medal match -- weighing in with 20 points to help Gilas Pilipinas avenge their group-stage loss against Jordan. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Gilas snapped Jordan's winning streak at five, while holding their opponents to a tournament-low 60 points on 26% field goal shooting. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 24 but was held to just 8-of-29 shooting.

Still, it was Jordan's first medal of any sort in Asian Games basketball.

The win capped an improbable journey for this Gilas team.

Formed hastily after the FIBA World Cup, the lineup of 12 players who eventually made it to Hangzhou wasn't finalized until a few days before the Games opened.

Jordan blew them out in the group stage, before Brownlee came to the rescue in a tense one-point quarterfinal win against Iran and an epic semifinal victory over hosts and defending champions China in the semifinal.

More to follow...