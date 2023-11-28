Open Extended Reactions

Gilas Pilipinas will have to go through a gauntlet of top-ranked teams in its final chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The draw for the four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments -- that will determine the final quartet of teams that will play in the men's basketball event in Paris -- was held early Tuesday morning (Manila time), where Gilas was drawn into the Riga-based OQT and grouped with the world no. 8-ranked hosts Latvia and no. 23 Georgia in Group A.

The other countries hosting the OQTs are Greece, Puerto Rico and Spain.

Gilas -- ranked 38th in the world -- must finish in the top two of Group A to advance to the crossover semifinals against the top two of Group B, which includes no. 12 Brazil, no. 17 Montenegro and no. 67 Cameroon.

The winners of the crossover semifinals will meet to dispute the lone slot to the Olympics in that particular OQT.

Just getting out of Group A appears to be a daunting task.

Latvia are coming off an impressive World Cup stint, where they finished a surprising fifth in Manila and were a Davis Bertans triple away from beating eventual champions Germany in the quarterfinals.

Aside from Bertans, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Latvia could also field Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out the World Cup due to injury.

Georgia also advanced to the second round of the World Cup, defeating Cape Verde and Venezuela in the first group stage before eventually finishing 16th. They are led by naturalized guard Thaddeus McFadden and NBA veterans Goga Bitadze and Alexander Mamukelashvili

In the other group, Montenegro finished 11th in the World Cup and will be led by Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Vucevic, while Brazil -- who achieved a 13th-place finish at the global tournament -- will be reinforced by several European league veterans.

The OQTs are scheduled to run next July 2 to 7. Gilas qualified by finishing 24th in the World Cup.

"(It's) a tough group, but we will try our very best," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio told ESPN in a short message.

Gilas has seven months to prepare although, at this early stage, the direction of the program, including the head coach, remains unclear.

"We will announce when we are ready," Panlilio said when asked about it.

Following a historic Asian Games gold medal, the SBP was set to present their 2024 program to the country's basketball stakeholders, including the Philippine Basketball Association. However, the said meeting has not yet taken place.

"None yet," was PBA commissioner Willie Marcial's reply in Tagalog after ESPN asked about the meeting with the SBP.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who led Gilas to the Asian Games gold, told reporters in mid-November that he had not had any discussions yet with the SBP about continuing his role for Gilas next year.