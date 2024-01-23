Abando: Playing abroad gave me deeper appreciation for OFWs

Open Extended Reactions

High-flying Rhenz Abando, who has been a highlight reel since debuting in the Korean Basketball League in late 2022, says playing in a foreign country with a significant language barrier has made him more appreciate the lives of Filipino overseas foreign workers (OFWs).

"Sigurado mas ma-appreciate mo ang mga OFW once na ma-try niyo," Abando told ESPN in an exclusive interview during his team's practice session on Tuesday. "Sobrang saya din kasi kapag may nakakausap akong OFW, nagshe-share sila."

The Philippine economy depends heavily on OFW remittances. There are nearly 2 million Filipinos working abroad as of last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, and they send home an estimated $37 billion USD. Abando's mother is an OFW based in the United Arab Emirates.

Abando is back in the Philippines with the defending Korean league champions Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters for their East Asia Super League game against the TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday. But he won't be playing as he is still recovering from injuries he suffered in a bad fall late last year.

Abando says he still feels pain whenever he lifts something heavy, and is scheduled to undergo a CT scan again when the team returns to South Korea, followed by two weeks of conditioning exercises. He is targeting a return at the end of February, but adds that he won't rush it.

That effectively rules him out of Gilas Pilipinas duties for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers set on Feb. 22 and 25. He says he will likely decline an invitation if he is asked.

"Kahit kunin pa nila ako sa lineup ngayon, kung hindi rin ako one hundred percent, and hindi rin ako naniniwala sa sarili ko na kaya ko na, ibibigay ko na lang ang slot ko sa mas deserving."

Prior to his injury, it had been an eventful 2023 for Abando. He won the KBL slam dunk contest, his team were crowned KBL champions, and he suited up for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup in Manila. But after arriving in Korea, he had to overcome struggles on the court and culture shock off it.

"OK naman, pero iyong laro ko inconsistent, up and down, struggle," he said. "Pero ganun talaga. Pinili ko iyon and ito na rin talaga ang bumubuhay sa akin kaya hindi ako puedeng tumigil."

Abando is thankful that Anyang coach Kim Sang-shik didn't give up on him, even though his performance was awful.

"Sobrang hirap mag-adjust. Ilang games muna ako bago makapaglaro ng maganda. Siguro kung ibang coach iyon, baka hindi na ako ipapasok kasi sobrang sama talaga ng laro ko. Pero nung binigyan niya ako ng pagkakataon na maglaro, nakuha ko na iyong tiwala nila.

"Sobrang nahirapan ako noong una. Pero feeling ko nakatulong iyong style of play nila kasi noong naglaro ako sa World Cup, talagang takbo lang ako ng takbo. Kasi iyon ang ginagawa namin sa Korea. Talagang takbo lang ako ng takbo."

Aside from new surroundings, Abando also had to deal with a new language.

"Language barrier, iyon ang no. 1 na pinaka-kalaban doon. Ang hirap pag-aralan ang Korean language."

Abando said he was pleasantly surprised when he made the Gilas final 12 for the World Cup, where he became one of the most popular players coming off the bench. He said he was happy just to be included in the team's training camp in Europe.

"Hindi ko ine-expect. Basta ako, sobrang saya ko na noong nakapag-Europe kami kasi alam ko kahit hindi ako makasama, iyon na ang pinakamalaking part ng training camp. Makikipaglaro ka sa European team, kasi alam ko ang Euro teams isa sa mga pinakamagaling. Sabi ko, kahit hindi ako makuha, nakapag-Europe ako at nag gain na ako ng experience. Everyday naman ako nagpa-practice, so at least kahit papaano, madami na akong natutunan. So thankful pa rin ako kahit hindi ako makuha.

"Sobrang saya talaga kasi mas lalo pa akong nakilala ng mga tao. Sobrang saya ko lang."

Abando is one of several Filipino players plying their trade as imports in South Korea and Japan. He said he won't actively encourage fellow players to seek greener pastures abroad, but stresses that playing overseas will definitely help in a player's personal growth

"For me, it's up to them pa rin kasi iba-iba pa rin kami ng pananaw. Hindi ko rin sila pipilitin na pumunta, hindi ko rin sila i-pupush na pumunta. Kung may better opportunity dito sa Pinas, grab nila. Pero kung gusto nilang mag gain pa ng experience, not only in basketball pero pati rin sa buhay, siguro hanapin din nila sarili nila abroad.