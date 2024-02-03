Open Extended Reactions

Good news greeted Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday morning after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced that naturalized player Justin Brownlee had been cleared to participate in the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers scheduled for Feb. 22 and 25.

According to a press release, "FIBA issued Brownlee a Notice of Charge carrying a proposed three (3) month Period of Ineligibility in relation to the anti-doping rule violation that occurred during the 19th Asian Games."

The release further states, "(Brownlee) opted to serve a provisional suspension period which commenced on 9 November 2023."

SBP's top brass also issued a statement.

"We're elated that the consequences FIBA issued does not prevent Justin Brownlee to play for Gilas in the upcoming window," said SBP President Al Panlilio. "Having him as our naturalized player alongside some of our locals that he has already played with before will be beneficial to the squad."

How we got here

According to SBP executive director Erika Dy, a Notice of Charge is simply a notice of suspension.

In Brownlee's case, it's not clear exactly when the notice was issued, but it's apparent it came somewhere between the date the adverse finding was released (Oct. 13, 2023) and the start date of the provisional suspension (Nov. 9, 2023).

What is clear, according to the SBP, is that Brownlee did not contest the positive test and voluntarily accepted the provisional suspension. Athletes who test positive for a prohibited substance have the right to request for their 'B' sample, but Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua told reporters in October that Brownlee would not be doing this since a second positive test could lengthen the suspension.

According to Article 7.4.4 of the FIBA internal regulations handbook on anti-doping, "Athletes on their own initiative may voluntarily accept a Provisional Suspension if done so prior to the later of: (i) the expiration of ten (10) days from the report of the B Sample (or waiver of the B Sample) or ten (10) days from the notice of any other anti-doping rule violation, or (ii) the date on which the Athlete first competes after such report or notice."

The SBP further stated that "Brownlee not playing a game since the gold-medal winning effort against Jordan hastened his return to the national team along with the fact that the banned substance he used was taken out-of-competition and unrelated to performance enhancement."

This aligns with FIBA's own language.

Article 10.2.4.1 of the FIBA handbook states, "If the Athlete can establish that any ingestion or Use occurred Out-of-Competition and was unrelated to sport performance, then the period of Ineligibility shall be three (3) months Ineligibility."

Brownlee tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a psychoactive compound found in cannabis, which is not considered a performance-enhancing drug and is legal in some parts of the United States.

What's next for Brownlee and Gilas?

This means that Brownlee's suspension will be lifted on Feb. 9, allowing him to join the resumption of Gilas practices on Feb. 15.

Gilas travels to play Hong Kong on Feb. 22 before hosting Chinese Taipei at the Philsports Arena in Feb. 25.

Dy told ESPN that efforts are being made to fly Brownlee back to Manila by Feb. 6. It's not clear where Brownlee's conditioning level is at, considering he hasn't played a competitive game since the Oct. 7 gold medal game against Jordan in the Asian Games.

"I can't wait to play basketball again and put all of this behind me," said Brownlee. "It's always been an honor to represent the Philippines and I'm happy to be given the chance again."

With Brownlee's availability, only injured center AJ Edu will be unavailable for the first window. Brownlee's Barangay Ginebra teammate Jamie Malonzo, who injured his knee in the Commissioner's Cup semifinals, has been cleared of any major injury.

Two members of the new Gilas pool -- June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez -- are currently playing in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals for San Miguel Beermen.

If the series goes the full seven-game route, Game 7 will be played on Feb. 16, a day after Gilas resumes practice. The Beermen took a 1-0 lead over Magnolia Hotshots on Friday night.

"Justin Brownlee is a big part of the team and the program moving forward and having him means we can hit the ground running," newly-appointed Gilas coach Tim Cone said.

"He's already played with most of the guys so chemistry will already be there. He can now ramp up his conditioning and be ready to go once his suspension is lifted."