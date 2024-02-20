Open Extended Reactions

On Feb. 22, 2019, the National University Nazareth School (NUNS) Bullpups claimed the UAAP Season 81 boys' basketball championship after sweeping defending champions Ateneo Blue Eaglets -- boasting a certain Kai Sotto -- in their best-of-three title series.

Two players on that fabled Bullpups team were Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao, who were so good that later that year they were both named to the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team that saw action in the 2019 FIBA U19 championships.

They would also be teammates on the Gilas senior team for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup and one of the qualifying windows for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, although neither of them would make it to the final tournament roster.

Tamayo and Quiambao would eventually go their separate ways in college, Tamayo opting to go to the UP Fighting Maroons and Quiambao choosing the La Salle Green Archers.

Both would find success in their new homes as they would win the Rookie of the Year awards in consecutive seasons and win a championship each. Tamayo has since gone on to play professionally in Japan, while Quiambao is coming off an MVP and championship season with DLSU.

Now, exactly five years after winning that UAAP juniors championship, the two close friends will be playing on the latest version of the Gilas men's team that will face Hong Kong on Thursday in the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Unlike before, their roster spots are a bit more secure since coach Tim Cone has said he will value consistency and chemistry for Gilas going forward, meaning the two can look forward to more national team adventures together.

"Sa akin, sobrang happy na magkakasama ulit kami knowing na ang dami naming challenges na napagsamahan nung high school kami," Quiambao said. "This time naman with Gilas, i-represent namin ang flag. Gagawin namin ang best namin."

Tamayo shares his friend's enthusiasm, stating: "I'm excited. Siyempre magkalaban kami nung college. Ngayon may chance kaming magkampi ulit since nung high school.

"Knowing Kevin, iyong chemistry namin as teammates before, alam namin iyong laro naming dalawa. Masaya ako na nakasama ko ulit si Kevin for this Gilas team."

Along with Sotto, the two are among the youngest in the 12-man roster that's loaded with PBA and Japan veterans, plus naturalized player Justin Brownlee. It will be the first time for either of them to be playing with the Barangay Ginebra naturalized import, who has liked what he has seen so far from the youngsters.

"It's a treat," said Brownlee. "Competing against them in practice, and to see their energy and skill set that each one of them has, I think Filipino basketball is definitely heading in the right way with those guys.

"Whenever a tournament comes up, I think they're gonna do incredible. They represent the Philippines in a great way."

The Gilas veterans have been quick to take both players under their wing, with the Ginebra crew of Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo and assistant coach LA Tenorio helping them learn the ropes of Cone's system, and others like Chris Newsome and June Mar Fajardo teaching them what it takes to be a Gilas player.

"Alam nila system ni coach Tim, tinuturuan nila kami na paano ma-execute," Quiambao said. "And then iyong lifestyle as a pro, paano mo alagaan ang sarili mo, iyong katawan mo, paano ka mag-isip sa court. And then iyong maging professional kahit saan ka pumunta."

Tamayo said the veterans have been harping on the fact that they're part of a very lucky group of players, adding: "Huwag namin sayangin ang opportunity dahil hindi lahat ng tao may ganitong opportunity. Gawin mo lang ang role mo at kung anong puedeng maitutulong sa team, whether sa points or rebounds, gawin lang."

Among the two, Quiambao will have to make the bigger adjustment since Cone will be asking him to play a different position.

"For now, sobrang nag-adjust ako sa system ni coach Tim," he revealed. "Galing college ball, power forward ako. Sinasabi ni coach Tim, kailangan my versatility ako sa positions. Ginagawa ko ang best ko at sino-soak in ko lahat ng sinasabi niya."

As for Tamayo, he will likely be asked to step up as well against Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei since Fajardo and AJ Edu will both be out.

"We love our size, even though we're gonna be missing June Mar and AJ," Cone said. "You think about that, that's 6(-foot-)11 and 6-10 that we won't have. Carl Tamayo is our third-string center, so he might have to play out of position."

Whatever positions they need to play, Tamayo and Quiambao are primed to deliver as future mainstays of the Gilas program. After all, they've won at every level, whether together or individually.

Reaching new heights together on the national team is just the next step.