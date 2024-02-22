Open Extended Reactions

Gilas Pilipinas got its FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers campaign off to a rousing start, blasting Hong Kong 94-64 before a predominantly Filipino crowd at the Tsuen Wan Stadium.

A big 30-9 third quarter broke the game wide open after Hong Kong hung around in the first half thanks to their outside shooting and a pesky zone defense that briefly threw off the Gilas offense. But once they adjusted by attacking the middle and finding Kai Sotto lurking along the baseline, it was smooth sailing for most of the second half.

"I thought Hong Kong came out and played a great first half and shocked us," Gilas coach Tim Cone said. "We didn't think they would play as well as they did. We were quite surprised. I thought we came out a little tentative. But in the second half, I thought we relaxed a little bit, played better, defended better and got on a little bit of a run. Our crowd helped us gain some momentum and we were lucky to get a run and take it through."

Hong Kong quickly recovered from a 9-0 hole to even take the lead at 30-29, but they just couldn't sustain it.

"I'm proud of our team," said veteran Duncan Reid, who played for the Bay Area Dragons in the PBA last year. "That's a tough team to play. I know the Gilas guys very well personally from my professional experience. That first half, you couldn't ask for anything more. It was a 2, 3-point game, our guys were playing hard. You could see we were playing our type of basketball. Second half, we ran out of steam. We could have adjusted a little better, and there are some thing that we have to work on."

Gilas now heads home to face Chinese Taipei at the Philsports Arena on Sunday. The Taiwanese opened their campaign with a 20-point loss to New Zealand, which featured former PBA imports Tom Vodanovich and Ethan Rusbatch.

A "home" game for Gilas

With the game clock ticking down, the Filipino fans made it feel like a home game by taunting the Hong Kong fans with the traditional "Uwian na!" chant, in reference to opposing fans heading for the exit.

It was the final act of the Pinoy crowd in making Gilas feel like they were playing at home.

"We've seen this through the World Cup, and everywhere we've gone," Cone said. "Cambodia, it doesn't matter. We always travel very well because we always have a crowd. I think that's a big advantage that we have over other teams. No matter where we play, there's always a crowd that's gonna be there behind us and cheering. We know they had to spend their hard-earned money to watch the game and so we truly appreciate them being there."

KQ has high hoops IQ

Kevin Quiambao, the lone college player on this new Gilas lineup, before the team left for Hong Kong had spoken about adjusting to playing a new position for Cone. If his first game was anything to go by, then it looks like he's adjusted quite well.

Quiambao quickly made an impact when he was inserted into the game in the second quarter, hitting his first basket off his trademark one-handed set shot before finding high school buddy Carl Tamayo all alone underneath for an easy deuce. He scored nine straight in the fourth and eventually finished with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 17 minutes of action.

"Kevin here, down the stretch in the fourth quarter, just took over for us," Cone said.

"For me, I just stay ready all throughout the game," said Quiambao. "The first half was kind of shaky for us. And then the second half we adjusted. Coach always says that every possession counts. In the fourth quarter, when we had a run, I just took a shot, shots that I practice. Good thing we got the win."

Brownlee is back

In his first official game since the Asian Games gold medal match, Justin Brownlee shook off some early rust to play 27 minutes for Gilas, finishing with a team-high 16 points with 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

Although he had said he didn't expect himself to be 100%, Brownlee looked like he's in top shape. His first few shots from close range didn't drop, but once he settled into a rhythm, there was little Hong Kong could do to stop him.

"He really struggled in the beginning of the game, and you could tell he had a little bit of a rust," Cone said. "He hasn't played a game in like four months, so he had a lot of rust to brush off. That's why we continued to play him in the fourth quarter. ... We were obviously willing to be patient with him.