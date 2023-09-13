PBA Rookie Draft Combine 2023: Who stood out and who gets picked No. 1 overall?

The largest batch of rookie applicants in PBA history descended upon the Gatorade Hoops Arena in Mandaluyong for two days to showcase their talents and to make a case to be selected in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday.

While a handful of aspirants improved their draft stock, many of the coaches were left a little disappointed by the absence of several projected top picks. We look at the pressing questions ahead of this weekend's draft.

How deep is this draft?

The consensus from four coaches interviewed by ESPN was that this will be a deep draft, with hidden gems likely to be found in the later rounds.

"There are a ton of quality guys in the first round," said one coach, while another said he was surprised by the size of several players. "There are lots of bigs, maybe five to six quality guys."

A third coach agreed about the size of the prospects. "There are a lot of bigger guys for the 3 (small forward) and 4 (power forward) spots. Some are 'in-between' guys, who played the 4 in college but will have to play the 3 in the PBA."

Another coach said some guys picked in the third or fourth rounds will develop into serviceable players. "They might not help right away, but in one or two years they'll be able to help out."

Who stood out?

The prospects were divided into 10 teams of 12 or 13 players each. Each team played at least once, but with just 40 minutes per game to spread among the players and the clock on running time, everyone went all out to impress the scouts. Some got physical, some showed tremendous hustle, while others shot the ball every time it grazed their fingertips.

When the smoke cleared, there were a few who caught the eye of the coaches and boosted their stock.

Kemark Cariño: One head coach singled out San Beda's big man who was among the first Filipino hoopers to sign with a Japan B.League team. "I like his footwork," the coach told ESPN.

Archie Concepcion: The former Arellano guard likely played his way into the first round with a strong showing that he capped by winning the Combine MVP award.

Shean Jackson: The 6-foot-1 guard had committed to Ateneo but decided to make the jump to the PBA instead. He's been described as "super athletic" and "like a smaller version of Jamie Malonzo." He didn't have a good game, but one coach said you could easily see his athleticism.

Troy Mallillin: Three coaches mentioned the forward showed poise and efficiency during his time on the court.

Ken Tuffin: Another player who was a favorite was the former FEU forward. Tuffin spent the last couple of years honing his craft in New Zealand. He scored 16 points in his lone scrimmage game, and one head coach was overheard telling his lead assistant that the kid impressed him.

I just wish I had seen (player name) play ...

Some players that the coaches really wanted to see were either no-shows or didn't play in the scrimmages. "It's a pity a lot of them sat out," said one coach.

Chief among them was Stephen Holt, a 31-year-old 6-4 guard who played for Saint Mary's in the US NCAA and has plied his trade in Europe for several years. Holt reportedly stayed behind in the United States to be with his wife who had just given birth.

Two other top Fil-foreign prospects -- 6-6 Christian David and 6-8 Keith Datu -- showed up but didn't participate in the scrimmages as both were tired from their travels. They will reportedly have private workouts with some PBA teams.

Meanwhile, UP's Henry Galinato was at the measurements and agility tests on Tuesday morning, but withdrew from the scrimmages after feeling dizzy from a long flight from California.

Schonny Winston -- who was last seen playing very limited minutes for DLSU in UAAP Season 85 and was barred from joining the team for their last game -- participated in the Tuesday morning tests. He disappeared in the afternoon and missed his team's scrimmage game. A league source told ESPN that Winston left the venue because didn't know he had a game to play.

One coach told ESPN he doesn't expect this snafu to affect Winston's draft stock. "He played enough in college for us to know what he can do," the coach said.

Two other touted prospects -- UP's Zav Lucero and UAAP Mythical Five member Luis Villegas of UE -- are still recovering from ACL injuries. Lucero is rehabbing in the United States but Villegas showed up at the combine and was seen being interviewed by a few coaches.

So, who goes No. 1?

Despite not being able to see him play in person, a number of coaches told ESPN that, after having watched film, Holt would be their choice if their team had the top pick in the draft.

"He's 31, but you can still get at least three years of top play from him," one coach said.

"He's the type of player whom you can build a team around," said another. A third coach didn't specifically pick Holt but said "he'd definitely be one of the options."

A fourth coach was the most direct in his assessment. "He's a stud. He can play right away."