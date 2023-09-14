2023 PBA Mock Rookie Draft -- who goes at No. 1?

The 2023 PBA Rookie Draft will be held on Sunday in Taguig.

The 12 teams will be choosing among members of the largest-ever rookie draft class in what has been described as a deep pool by some coaches.

Due to previous trades, not all teams will get a pick in the first round: the champions of the last three conferences -- San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga -- won't be active until the second round.

ESPN basketball experts Normie Riego and Sid Ventura make their picks for the first round in our mock draft.

1. Terrafirma Dyip -- Stephen Holt

Having previously featured in the NBA Summer League with the Atlanta Hawks and boasting experience in Europe and Australia's NBL, Stephen Holt is expected to be the number one pick in the upcoming 2023 PBA Rookie Draft. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The last time a player went first overall in the PBA Draft without even having played a pick-up game in the country was way back in 1997, when Mobiline selected Andy Seigle. The Internet has made it easier to scout overseas players, and while nothing can compare to evaluating a player face-to-face, the video evidence for Holt, a 6-foot-4 former NBA G-League player, should be more than enough for the Dyip to grab him with the top pick. -- Ventura

2. Blackwater Bossing -- Zavier Lucero

Zavier Lucero is unlucky to be passed on by Blackwater Bossing with pick number two in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft, even as he continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. UAAP Media Bureau

Lucero is still rehabbing his torn left anterior cruciate ligament, but his talent is still too much for the ever-rebuilding Blackwater to pass up. After all, the 6-7 forward was a key cog in the UP team that ended a 36-year title drought for the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 84. His potential two-way impact may very well give the Bossing the superstar they have long been waiting for. And if ever the Filipino-American doesn't go back to full strength? Well, his floor as a solid two-way contributor remains. -- Riego

3. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters -- Ricci Rivero

Ricci Rivero may not have enjoyed much joy on court in recent times but Rain or Shine Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao could just be the man to help him realize his full potential. UAAP Media Bureau

Rivero's off-court activities and failed Taiwan stint have pretty much obscured the fact that he was once a UAAP Mythical Team member and Gilas Pilipinas prospect. He hasn't played competitive 5x5 since UAAP Season 84, but having Yeng Guiao as his first professional coach will surely unlock his potential. If not Guiao, then no-nonsense veterans like Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood can serve as mentors at this level of play. -- Ventura

4. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (from Phoenix Super LPG) -- Ken Tuffin

Ken Tuffin is another once-promising prospect that could just thrive under the leadership of Yeng Guiao -- provided he gets picked up by Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft. PBA Media Bureau

Tuffin's time in FEU was forgettable, to say the least. Make no mistake, he was always rock-solid, but the Tamaraws were desperately searching for the next in line to cornerstones such as Mac Belo, RR Pogoy, and Raymar Jose by then. Since then, however, the 6-5 forward has only sharpened his saw in the New Zealand NBL, establishing himself as an ever-reliable 3-and-D guy who still has potential to go to even greater heights -- heights that may very well be unlocked by Guiao. -- Riego

5. NorthPort Batang Pier -- Schonny Winston

Schonny Winston is shaping as a perfect fit for NorthPort especially given his similarities to Robert Bolick -- a man the Batang Pier are looking to replace. UAAP Media Bureau

The Batang Pier are still in search of a replacement for Robert Bolick at the point, and Winston is perhaps the best point guard prospect in this draft. They can't enter this season with just MJ Ayaay manning the point. When he was healthy, Winston was the best offensive guard in UAAP Season 85. Aside from his scoring, he also has the ability to direct traffic. Just like Bolick. -- Ventura

6. Phoenix Super LPG (from NLEX Road Warriors) -- Keith Datu

The enigmatic Keith Datu has emerged as one of the more intriguing prospects in this year's PBA Rookie Draft, with his quality undeniable but question marks remaining over whether he can impact the 5x5 game. PBA Media Bureau

Datu is quite a paradox: long a known quantity in basketball circles as a forward with lots of potential but, since he's spent the last years in PBA 3x3, there remains a mystery as to how he can make an impact on PBA 5-on-5. Still, skilled 6-7 forwards don't come around that often and it would be a travesty for the former Wilcon stalwart to fall out of the top eight. That's why we have him pegged to go to Phoenix here, giving coach Jamike Jarin a frontcourt tag team partner for main man Jason Perkins. -- Riego

7. NLEX Road Warriors (from Converge FiberXers) -- Luis Villegas

Whoever picks up Luis Villegas in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft -- potentially NLEX Road Warriors at number seven -- will have to be patient as the former UE Red Warriors recovers from an ACL injury. UAAP Media Bureau

Villegas reportedly won't be ready to play until January or February as he recovers from his ACL tear, but Frankie Lim and the Road Warriors can afford to wait since the first conference of the new season will be the Commissioner's Cup and NLEX has signed up a solid NBA veteran in Thomas Robinson. When Villegas, a UAAP Mythical Five member in his lone season with the UE Red Warriors, does come back, look for him to back up veteran Sean Anthony at the 3 and 4 spots. -- Ventura

8. Meralco Bolts -- Louie Sangalang

Although Will Gozum was ultimately crowned the NCAA Season 98 Most Valuable Player, Louie Sangalang had been an early contender following his starring displays for Letran before eventually being disqualified due to a two-game suspension. NCAA Media Bureau

Oft forgotten in the most recent NCAA season was that Benilde big Will Gozum wasn't a no-brainer for MVP. Early on in Season 98, Sangalang was hot on his heels as both the fuel and engine for defending champion Letran. The 6-4 forward was ultimately disqualified from individual awards due to a two-game suspension, but that still didn't take away from the leap he made from rotational big to pillar of the eventual three-time titlists. That fire and desire will be very much welcome to a Meralco side embarking on a new voyage under coach Luigi Trillo. -- Riego

9. Converge FiberXers (from TNT Tropang Giga via Blackwater Bossing) -- Brandon Bates

After a couple of forgettable UAAP seasons with the La Salle Green Archers, Brandon Bates headed to Australia to feature for the Sutherland Sharks and will now be hoping to be picked up in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft. KC Cruz/ESPN

Bates had two forgettable seasons with DLSU in the UAAP, never averaging more than 3.1 points per game. When the pandemic hit, he went back to Australia where he played professionally for the Sutherland Sharks in the semi-pro NBL 1 league. FiberXers coach Aldin Ayo just missed out on coaching Bates in the UAAP, but is familiar with his game. Besides, while the FiberXers have solid frontline players in Justin Arana, Barkley Eboña and Jeo Ambohot, none of them are as tall as the 6-9 Bates. -- Ventura

10. Converge FiberXers (from Magnolia Hotshots) -- Sherwin Concepcion

With former UST Growling Tigers coach Aldin Ayo now at the helm of Converge FiberXers, a reunion in the PBA with Sherwin Concepcion could be on the cards. UAAP Media Bureau

Concepcion's best season in the UAAP came when the UST Growling Tigers was still under the tutelage of now-Converge coach Aldin Ayo. Back in UAAP Season 82, Ayo unleashed Concepcion as a 6-3 deadeye who averaged 6.8 points, mostly coming from his 32-of-97 mark from deep, in their run to the finals. That touch never left the Tarlac native, even as Ayo moved on and the Growling Tigers struggled in the coming years. A reunion between the two is a reconnection that will be a big boost to Converge's grand plans of rising as a legitimate contender. -- Riego

11. NorthPort Batang Pier (from Barangay Ginebra) -- Fran Yu

It looks a certainty than Fran Yu will be picked up by NorthPort Batang Pier with their first pick (11th overall) in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft, given his existing relationship with coach Bonnie Tan -- whom he played for previously at Letran. PBA Media Bureau

This pick is practically a given. Yu played for Batang Pier coach Bonnie Tan with Letran Knights in the NCAA, and was picked by Tan to suit up for the Batang Pier in the PBA On Tour during the off-season. As mentioned earlier, NorthPort needs to shore up its point guard rotation and what better player to help man the point than one who knows the coach's system inside and out. Yu might be a little undersized in the PBA but at least he won't need to prove himself to Tan. -- Ventura

12. Terrafirma Dyip (from San Miguel Beermen) -- Brent Paraiso

With his work ethic and big-time mentality, Brent Paraiso could be a perfect fit for perennial strugglers Terrafirma Dyip as they look to move away from the basement of the PBA. KC Cruz/ESPN5

Paraiso is the kind of player all teams should have: do-it-all, not afraid of the dirty work, confident enough not to shy away from big moments, and brimming with attitude. From La Salle (high school and collegiate) to UST to Letran, the 6-2 guard has been a winner, and that may very well be just what perennial cellar-dweller Terrafirma needs to finally get going. It doesn't hurt either that there in the Dyip's bench sits somebody who knows Paraiso very well: assistant coach Raymond Tiongco, who was also a lieutenant for the Knights. -- Riego