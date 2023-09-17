Terrafirma Dyip made Stephen Holt the first overall pick of the Season 48 PBA Rookie Draft held on Sunday in Taguig.

The 6-foot-4 Holt was unable to join the proceedings in person but was interviewed via a video call from Portland.

"I'm a two-player. I'm committed on both ends of the floor, on offense and defense," he shared about himself.

"I'm pretty athletic, can rebound (and) can get to the basket."

Picking second, Blackwater Bossing tabbed Ontario native Christian David of Butler University.

Rounding out the top three picks was Luis Villegas, who was selected by Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

A 6-7 big man who made the UAAP Mythical Five in his lone season with the UE Red Warriors, Villegas is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury but the Elasto Painters undoubtedly felt he would be worth the wait.

With the fourth pick, the Elasto Painters grabbed another big man in 6-8 Keith Datu of Chico State, who most recently suited up for Wilcon in the PBA 3x3 circuit.

Picking fifth, NorthPort Batang Pier chose the UP Fighting Maroons' Zavier Lucero, who is also recovering from an ACL injury.

Phoenix Super LPG made former FEU Tamaraws forward Ken Tuffin the 6th pick, before NLEX Road Warriors pulled off the first surprise of the draft by picking New Zealand native Richie Rodger, a 6-2 guard.

Meralco Bolts shored up its frontline by choosing 6-9 Brandon Bates of the La Salle Green Archers with the 8th pick.

Picking 9th and 10th, Converge FiberXers chose a pair of guards in shifty Schonny Winston of the Green Archers and shooter BJ Andrade of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

With the 11th pick, the Batang Pier tabbed 6-5 banger Cade Flores of Arellano. Rounding out the first round, the Dyip pulled off the second surprise of the draft by selecting guard TJ Miller from Westminster University.

A total of 124 aspirants made it to the final draft list.

More to follow...