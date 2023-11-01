Open Extended Reactions

One could say that the maiden PBA season of Converge FiberXers wasn't too bad.

They made the playoffs in each of the three conferences and were competitive on most nights. Yet one could also say that their season wasn't exactly good, either.

While they made the playoffs each time out, they got bounced in the quarterfinals in all three conferences. Their overall win-loss mark was an even 19-19.

That record more or less represented who they were: They were no pushovers, but neither were they title challengers.

In the Philippine Cup, with the core of the disbanded Alaska Aces forming the backbone of their team, the FiberXers snuck into the quarterfinals as the 7th seed with a 5-6 mark. They were promptly ousted by TNT Tropang Giga in one game and, less than a month later, Jeffrey Cariaso was replaced by Aldin Ayo.

Under Ayo, the FiberXers made some noise in the Commissioner's Cup, going 8-2 at one point before losing their last two games and their grip on one of the twice-to-beat spots in the quarterfinals. This time, they lost two in a row to San Miguel Beermen in the playoffs.

In the season-ending Governors' Cup, the FiberXers once again stumbled near the end of the elimination round, losing their last two games to slide to 7th with a 6-5 record. Those last two games produced some drama around their import, Jamaal Franklin, who torched the hoops for 57 points in a loss to Meralco Bolts but, just two days later, took only five attempts in a defeat to the Beermen.

The FiberXers brought in Tom Vodanovich to replace Franklin for their quarterfinal series against SMB, but it didn't matter. The Beermen won easily to send the FiberXers for an early vacation.

As the new PBA season unfurls on Nov. 5 with the Commissioner's Cup, Converge is bringing Vodanovich back with a full month's worth of practice and tune-ups. But while their import is an old face, the same can't be said for the rest of the team. After he took over, Ayo gradually made changes to the team lineup via trades here and there.

Only four players -- Alec Stockton, Jeo Ambohot, Justin Arana and Kevin Racal -- remain from the team's original roster in the 2022 Philippine Cup. In most cases, it was the team's decision to ship out the players who are gone. But there were two whom the FiberXers very much wanted to retain: their leading scorer Maverick Ahanmisi and franchise star Jeron Teng.

Both players left to sign with other teams -- Ahanmisi with Barangay Ginebra and Teng with the Beermen -- and, in both cases, Converge got nothing in return.

Justin Arana -- the overall fourth pick in the 2022 PBA Draft -- is just one of four players from Converge FiberXers' inaugural roster at the 2022 Philippine Cup that have been retained for the upcoming season. PBA Media Bureau

"We lost our two best scorers in Mav and JT," Ayo said. "But we got Adrian Wong and Mike Nieto. Well, we got Schonny (Winston).

"We still lack firepower. We don't have scorers. We have to fill that gap. Talking about adjustments, we cannot say that we had ample time preparing because during the break, there were players who took care of their injuries."

For Ayo, the loss of Teng was the more painful since the two have a shared history, having been together on the La Salle Green Archers team that won the UAAP title in 2016.

"Of course, it was difficult," Ayo said. "He was our second-best scorer. He's very familiar with our system. But there are things that I cannot control also. I think that's part of the job and it's part of being here in the PBA.

"We were not able to talk after he left. But I think we're okay. We were together in 2016, and when I left La Salle, we were okay."

Aside from Wong and Nieto, who were both acquired in the offseason and saw action for Converge during PBA On Tour, and Winston - the 9th overall pick in the recent draft -- the FiberXers signed rookies Inand Fornilos, Kamron Vigan, Patrick Maagdenberg, Bryan Santos and BJ Andrade. Additionally, team management is still working to sign veteran guard Mac Tallo.

To address their need to gel, shortly after the draft the FiberXers organized a four-team pocket tournament where they played against Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Blackwater Bossing and Phoenix Super LPG. Converge swept their games, but Ayo is downplaying the results.

"I cannot say that (the pocket tournament) was really good because not everyone played," he declared. "Of course, the other teams were just scouting. On our end, we were experimenting some sets and gameplans."

Winston was impressive at times during the pocket tournament, averaging 13.7 points on 46.9% shooting from the field. He's expected to help fill the scoring gap left by the departures of Ahanmisi and Teng.

Ayo has high hopes for the La Salle product, but also knows that the rookie has a ways to go, stating: "Schonny fits with us in terms of offense and surprisingly on defense also. (He's) two-way. He's a scorer.

It remains to be seen how Converge FiberXers will fare in the 2023-24 PBA season given they not only boast one of the more youthful rosters in the competition, but also the youngest coach in 46-year-old Aldin Ayo. PBA Media Bureau

"At the same time, he can defend. But with regard to our plays, he has to spend time doing it and really preparing for it or reviewing it because these guys have been with us for almost over a year now.

"And he can't master it in a month or two months. What we're doing with our sets is deep."

After what happened with Franklin, Ayo is only too happy to be dealing with someone like Vodanovich, a veteran of the New Zealand professional league.

"He's more of a team player. He loves to do intangibles, the little things," Ayo explained. "And he's fundamentally sound. Character-wise, (he's) probably the best player in terms of character.

"He's a good teammate. He's part of the team. He's one of the players. He's one of the players. He's not demanding. He knows his role. Hopefully, he'll be able to really help us."

At 28, Vodanovich is also a veteran player, which is something that this team needs. They're among the youngest teams in the league, with 32-year-old Kevin Racal their oldest player.

Even Ayo, just 46, is the youngest among the league's 12 head coaches.

"We'll take it one game at a time," he said. "We know that we are not the most talented team. We are the youngest team. In all spots, in all positions. The players, the coaching staff. I'm the youngest coach.

"And of course, our managers. Our baby boss, Jacob (Lao). And Governor Archen (Cayabyab). I think I'm even older than Gov. Archen by one year. So, we're really young.

"Since we're young, we lack experience. Although I spent already a year., we still lack experience. But, whatever we lack in experience, it will be compensated with our passion and our commitment to the game, to the competition.

"One thing that's sure is we're going to be the hardest working team. And of course, the technical aspect. We're going to spend more time compared to other coaches and to other players and also the executives. That's why we always practice hard.

"Every day, we make sure that we're improving and we're gaining experience and we're gaining things that will help us when the conference comes."