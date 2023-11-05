Open Extended Reactions

San Miguel Beermen's magnificent center June Mar Fajardo has won an unprecedented 7th PBA Most Valuable Player Award, further distancing himself from legends Mon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio -- who both won four each -- in the all-time list.

With this latest addition to his crowded trophy case, we look back at all seven MVP seasons of the man known as 'The Kraken' and rank them from best to worst (or rather, from the excellent to the divine -- because how can there be a "worst" when you are the best player in the league).

They were initially difficult to rank because many of Fajardo's MVP seasons look so alike in terms of stats and San Miguel's success. It's as if his six-year run atop the MVP mountain was fused into one long, continuous season.

But there were subtle differences from season to season that eventually arose, which paved the way for the following ranking.

7. 2013-14 season (1st MVP)

Stats: 37 games played, 16.8 PPG, 14.2 RPG, 2.1 BPG, .549 FG%

Championships: 0

Finals MVP: 0

Best Player in Conference: 1

Fajardo joined James Yap and Kelly Williams as the only players to win their first MVP in their sophomore year (Bogs Adornado won the league's first two MVPs in 1975 and 1976) after averaging a solid double-double in points and rebounds.

However, this was his only MVP season where San Miguel failed to win a championship -- they fell in the quarterfinals in all three conferences -- and where he played less than 40 games.

6. 2022-23 season (7th MVP)

Even as he enters the twilight of his career, June Mar Fajardo remains one of the PBA's leading lights and was crowned the league's MVP for the 7th time on his career on Sunday -- ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. PBA Media Bureau

Stats: 46 games played, 17.7 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 1.3 BPG, .595 FG%

Championships: 1

Finals MVP: 1

Best Player in Conference: 1

After a "recovery" season in 2021, his first since his leg injury and one which saw his points and rebounds drop to 13.8 and 11.0, Fajardo's numbers returned to MVP level in this most recent season.

But this wasn't one of the better seasons by his lofty standards: he missed 13 games due to an medial collateral ligament injury, and the Beermen only made the finals once.

5. 2016-17 season (5th MVP)

Stats: 56 games played, 17.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 2.0 BPG, .612 FG% (career-high)

Championships: 2

Finals MVP: 0

Best Player in Conference: 1

Fajardo registered his second-lowest points and rebounds averages in all his MVP seasons in 2016-17.

The Beermen won two titles, but Fajardo was shut out in Finals MVP awards as teammates Chris Ross and Alex Cabagnot stole the limelight. They also had a dominant import in the Commissioner's Cup -- Charles Rhodes -- who basically played the same position as Fajardo and who put up big numbers in the post.

4. 2014-15 season (2nd MVP)

Stats: 54 games played, 17.4 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 1.7 BPG, .589 FG%

Championships: 2

Finals MVP: 1

Best Player in Conference: 2

This was the season Fajardo finally won a championship after going home empty-handed in his first two seasons in the PBA.

His stats this season were steady, but dropped slightly compared to the previous season. But the Beermen's two titles and Fajardo's two Best Player in Conference awards put it in the middle of the pack. This second MVP season also coincided with SMB's run of five straight Philippine Cup championships.

3. 2015-16 season (3rd MVP)

Stats: 52 games played, 19.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 1.4 BPG, .574 FG%

Championships: 1

Finals MVP: 0

Best Player in Conference: 1

A strong season scoring-wise for 'The Kraken', where he averaged 19.7 PPG (second-best in his career) while missing six games. But the Beermen's relative lack of success -- they won the Philippine Cup but crashed out in the quarterfinals in the next two conferences -- pulled this season down.

It was also just the second time that he wasn't named Finals MVP in a season where SMB won at least one title.

2. 2017-18 season (5th MVP)

The 2017-18 PBA season saw June Mar Fajardo pick up a Best Player in Conference and two Finals MVP awards, although San Miguel Beermen were only able to clinch one championship in the form of the Philippine Cup. KC Cruz/ESPN5

Stats: 52 games played, 20.6 PPG (career-high), 12.4 RPG, 1.3 BPG, .601 FG%

Championships: 1

Finals MVP: 1

Best Player in Conference: 2

This could have easily taken top spot if only Fajardo hadn't missed ten games and SMB had won one more title. This was, however, his most impressive offensive season.

He put up a career-high 20.6 PPG -- the only time he's breached the 20-point average mark in his illustrious career -- while shooting above .600 for just the second time. It was also only the second time that he was named BPC twice in one season.

1. 2019 season (6th MVP)

Stats: 61 games played (career-high), 18.9 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG, .572 FG%, .706 FT% (career-high), 0.6 SPG (tied career-high)

Championships: 2

Finals MVP: 1

Best Player in Conference: 1

This was Fajardo's definitive MVP season and gets the nod over his fifth because of his durability and team success.

He didn't miss a single outing, appearing in a career-high 61 games while powering the Beermen to the Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup titles. He shot a career-best .706 from the free throw line and hit a career third-best 18.9 PPG.

Unfortunately, just a few weeks after the season ended, Fajardo would fracture his lower left leg and miss over a year of action.