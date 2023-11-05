Open Extended Reactions

June Mar Fajardo continued to make Philippine Basketball Association history on Sunday, winning a historic 7th Most Valuable Player award during the league's annual Leo Awards -- which were presented on the opening day of its 48th season.

Fajardo recaptured the coveted title he had won for six straight seasons before Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson broke his streak in 2021.

No award was given during the pandemic-hit 2020 season, which was limited to a single bubble conference in Pampanga and which Fajardo sat out with a leg fracture.

Fajardo averaged 17.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and a career-high 2.9 assists in 46 games. He beat out teammate CJ Perez, as well as Ginebra's Thompson and Christian Standhardinger.

Votes were given by the media, players and the PBA's Commissioner's Office. Fajardo now has three more MVPs than the two legends tied for second -- Mon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio -- and it's difficult to see anyone catching up with him anytime soon, if at all.

Among all previous winners, only James Yap, who has won two, and Thompson are still active in the league.

Fajardo turns 34 on Nov. 17 and, although he has recently missed more games than before due to various injuries, his discipline and good physical conditioning -- plus the position he plays -- make it probable for him to win one or two more.

After all, his idol Fernandez won his fourth and last MVP at age 36. Joining Fajardo in the Mythical First Team were Perez and the Ginebra trio of Thompson, Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo.

The second team was composed of NorthPort Batang Pier's Arvin Tolentino and Robert Bolick, TNT Tropang Giga's Calvin Oftana and Mikey Williams, and Magnolia Hotshots' Calvin Abueva.

Converge FiberXer's Justin Arana was named Rookie of the Year.

More to follow...