Arvin Tolentino loves November 12 and NorthPort loves their fast start

For Arvin Tolentino, there must be something about playing a PBA Commissioner's Cup game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Nov. 12.

On this date last year, Tolentino hit a career-high 31 points in the NorthPort Batang Pier's 91-85 win over the Terrafirma Dyip. Among his teammates in that game were Kevin Ferrer, Will Navarro, Arwind Santos, Robert Bolick , Roi Sumang and import Prince Ibeh.

Exactly a year later, in the very same venue, Tolentino would again set a career-high, dropping 35 points to power the Batang Pier to a 113-103 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. Much has changed between those career games: Ferrer and Navarro are recovering from injuries, while Santos, Bolick, Sumang and Ibeh are no longer on the roster.

The one constant has been Tolentino, who is poised to make a big leap this season as NorthPort's go-to guy now that Bolick and Santos are no longer around. After two games, he's shown that he's on track. Tolentino was so caught up in the latest win that he wasn't aware of his unique accomplishment.

"I don't know," he said in Tagalog after being informed of the Nov. 12 coincidence. "Actually, it's only now that I found out that it was the same day and same venue. Maybe I can play here all the time."

As it turned out, this time around he had a reason to play inspired.

"Actually my mom watched today," he revealed. "It's the first time for her to watch me live because she gets nervous when I play. And I'm a mama's boy. She just lives nearby so I'm glad she finally made it."

Tolentino punctuated his career night with a running slam dunk over Rain or Shine veteran Gabe Norwood that essentially put the game out of reach. Norwood is one of the league's all-time great defenders, but afterwards admitted to Tolentino that he's slowed down.

"Gabe and I talked after that," Tolentino said. "I asked him if he really planned to block me. I was really planning to go hard to the basket because it was winning time. He told me that two years ago he would have caught me. I guess I was just lucky to pull it off."

The Batang Pier are off to a flying start in the Commissioner's Cup, and Tolentino's play isn't the only reason. The team's four rookies - Cade Flores, Brent Paraiso, John Amores and Fran Yu - have all been given playing time, and they've stepped up.

"Our rookies were incredible today," Tolentino observed. "They were poised. They didn't play like rookies. They looked very comfortable out there."

Acting coach Rensy Bajar, subbing for the ailing Bonnie Tan, also gave props to Flores and sophomore JM Calma, who combined for 21 points and 14 rebounds.

"JM and Cade are also very inspired by our import, a very hardworking import," Bajar said. "They played their roles. Credit to them, especially down the stretch."

Bajar is referring to their Australian import Venky Jois, who announced his arrival in the PBA with 43 points against the Terrafirma Dyip and followed up with 30 against the Elasto Painters. But more than his scoring ability, Jois has proven to be the consummate teammate.

"Venky is an amazing player, amazing attitude," Tolentino said. "High character. That's why the rest of us are inspired to play well. Overall, we had a great win."

Whether the Batang Pier are the real thing or will be brought back to Earth by the Magnolia Hotshots in their next assignment will be known soon enough. But Tolentino is confident that Jois will continue to inspire them.

"To be honest, my personal opinion, we really didn't have any expectations heading into this season. We prepared for the season, and we wanted to give our best every game. But I guess it's also because Venky as an import. He's an amazing guy. Overall, his hustle and attitude have also carried us so far to 2-0. Hopefully we can carry the momentum."