Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Hotshots in the top spot as win streak continues

After the first week of play in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, 10 of the 12 teams have seen action, including eight twice. Several rookies and new imports have debuted to mixed results. Meanwhile, three teams have grabbed a share of the early lead.

Here are the Power Rankings for Week 1 of the Commissioner's Cup.

Note: The San Miguel Beermen play their first game on Nov. 15, while Barangay Ginebra San Miguel debut two days later. Neither are included in these rankings.

1. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (2-0)

March 22, 2023. That's the last time the Hotshots lost to another PBA team. They went 11-0 and swept the PBA On Tour during the offseason. After the first week of the 2023 Commissioner's Cup, they are still undefeated with notable wins over the TNT Tropang Giga on opening day and the Phoenix Fuel Masters a week later.

The Hotshots haven't won a title since the 2018 Governors' Cup, and so far they're looking like a team on a mission. They were in control all throughout against the Tropang Giga, and simply dismantled the Fuel Masters in the second half of their matchup. Tyler Bey looks like an early leader for Best Import, with an average of 31.5 PPG, while the three-headed backcourt of Paul Lee, Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon has been running rings around defenders.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Nov. 17) and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (Nov. 19)

2. Meralco Bolts (2-0)

The Bolts grabbed a share of the early lead with convincing wins over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Blackwater Bossing. A big part of the Bolts' early success has been prolific import Suleiman Braimoh, who is averaging 37.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game.

The Bolts leave for Japan early this week for an EASL date with the Ryukyu Golden Knights and former import Allen Durham, after which they face the San Miguel Beermen on Nov. 19. They may have to make do without sniper Allein Maliksi, who broke his nose against the Bossing and is out indefinitely.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Nov. 19)

3.NorthPort Batang Pier (2-0)

Could this be the breakout conference of the Batang Pier? After going 12-24 last season, NorthPort finds itself in the early lead in the Commissioner's Cup following impressive wins over the Terrafirma Dyip and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Import Venka Jois has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 36.5 points per game, including a 43-point debut against the Dyip. He's getting ample support from Gilas Pilipinas forward Arvin Tolentino, who dropped a career-high 35 against the Elasto Painters. The Batang Pier are also getting contributions from rookie Cade Flores, who is chipping in 9.5 points and 105 rebounds per contest.

Up next: Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (Nov. 17)

4. Blackwater Bossing (1-1)

After opening their campaign with an inspiring 103-84 win over the Converge FiberXers, the Bossing fell back to Earth in 91-84 loss to the Bolts. Import Chris Ortiz has been steady so far, with per-game averages of 25.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 3.5 steals. Blackwater are also happy to have veteran guard JVee Casio, who is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists per outing, back at full strength after he missed chunks of last season with various injuries. Second overall pick Christian David, though, may still be going through rookie jitters as he's averaging just 4.0 points per game on 30% FG shooting and 33% FT shooting.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Nov. 15)

5. TNT Tropang Giga (1-1)

The Tropang Giga opened the season with a loss to the Hotshots and Quincy Miller as their import. Six nights later, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was back but didn't finish the game after he was ejected on an infraction. An All-Filipino TNT managed to hang on to edge out Converge in overtime, but not after coughing up a 17-point lead.

The team will now be without Mikey Williams for the considerable future -- and perhaps forever -- after they issued the AWOL guard a termination letter. Jayson Castro flashed his vintage form against Converge, with 23 points in 30 minutes, and the Tropa will need more of that going forward. TNT will jet off to Taiwan for another EASL game on Wednesday and won't play in the Commissioner's Cup until Nov. 22.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Nov. 22)

6. Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (1-1)

After essaying a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback against the NLEX Road Warriors, the Fuel Masters were humbled in their next game, bowing to the Hotshots by 15 following a dismal second half. Import Johnathan Williams has been a picture of consistency so far, putting in exactly 26 points and 13 rebounds in each of Phoenix's first two games.

The team is also getting big contributions from offseason acquisition Jay Jay Alejandro, who is averaging 16.5 PPG, and rookie Ken Tuffin, who is chipping in 13.5 PPG. The Fuel Masters need more, though, from main man Jason Perkins, who is averaging just 5.5 PPG on 23.1% shooting.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Nov. 18)

7. Terrafirma Dyip (0-1)

The Dyip were competitive in a 108-103 loss to the Batang Pier, their lone appearance in Week 1. Terrafirma actually led by as many as seven late in the third period but couldn't sustain their momentum.

Juami Tiongson was again splendid for the Dyip with 21 points, but the team could use more output from top overall pick Stephen Holt, who struggled in his PBA debut with a 2-of-9 shooting performance and just 11 points, and import Thomas de Thaey, who had a quiet 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Up next: Blackwater Bossing (Nov. 15) and NLEX Road Warriors (Nov. 18)

8. NLEX Road Warriors (0-1)

A disastrous fourth quarter against the Phoenix Fuel Masters led to a 113-101 loss for the Road Warriors in their lone Week 1 game. NLEX was up 86-78 after three quarters and looking good. Then Jay Jay Alejandro erupted for 15 points on five 3-point shots, matching the Road Warriors' entire output in the fourth quarter. NLEX was outscored 35-15 over the final 12 minutes to open their campaign on a sour note.

The game also marked NBA veteran Thomas Robinson's PBA debut, and he had a respectable 26-point game, but he had three turnovers early in the fourth quarter and coach Frankie Lim took him out for good with still 6:46 left.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Nov. 15) and Terrafirma Dyip (Nov. 18)

9. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (0-2)

The Elasto Painters have stumbled in their first two assignments so far, falling behind early against the Bolts and Batang Pier and unable to complete comebacks against either of them. They have been competitive, for sure, but just haven't been able to put it together for 48 minutes. The sample size is still small, but so far the numbers point to poor rebounding (a third-worst 38.0 RPG) and shooting (second-worst 41.9%). There are some encouraging signs, though. Import DaJuan Summers has been consistent with 29.5 PPG, and even got the job done on defense against NorthPort with 5 blocks, while rookie Keith Datu has been pulling his weight with 16.0 PPG on 67% shooting.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Nov. 18)

10. Converge FiberXers (0-2)

This is not the way the FiberXers envisioned the start of their campaign. A blowout defeat to the Bossing followed by an overtime loss to the Tropang Giga have put Converge in the cellar early. Import Tom Vodanovich has been controlling the boards (13.5 RPG), but is shooting just 37.2% from the field and averaging only 22.5 PPG, one of the lowest among reinforcements. Early returns suggest the offense needs some tweaking: the FiberXers have the lowest scoring average (91.0 PPG) and 2-point field goal percentage (42%).

Up next: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (Nov. 17)