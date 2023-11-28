Open Extended Reactions

"Greatest ever" debates are always contentious. Yet we all do it.

June Mar Fajardo's recent record-setting seventh Most Valuable Player award again brought to life a discussion on who is the greatest PBA player of all time.

Does his latest achievement push "The Kraken" to the top of the mountain, past Mon Fernandez, the all-time leader in points and championships, and Robert Jaworski, the most popular PBA player of all time?

Is there someone else who is worthy?

"Choosing a GOAT is never easy," says longtime PBA anchor Sev Sarmenta. "It's a fans' discussion table and there can be no conclusive answer or decision.

"Some may have definitive opinions, based on astute analysis of facts and figures or simply because of being a fan of the skills and personality of the player. These three make a strong case for this consideration."

ESPN posed the Greatest of All Time question to Sarmenta, Norman Black and Tim Cone -- three experts who all saw Fajardo, Fernandez and Jaworski play in their primes.

Here's what they had to say.

THE CASE FOR JUNE MAR FAJARDO

Career highlights:

7x MVP (record)

9x PBA champion

4x Finals MVP

9x Best Player of the Conference (record)

8x PBA Mythical First Team

As of end of Season 47, averaging 17.4 points, 12.2 rebounds (all-time leader), 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.5 blocks per game in 430 games

Note: the BPC was first introduced in 1994, and the Finals MVP in 1996

It might be quite some time before we see another PBA player like Fajardo.

His combination of size, strength, footwork, and basketball IQ makes him a rare breed. There may have been taller PBA players in the past, but none possessed June Mar's all-round skills.

"Obviously, if you would ask somebody from today, around June Mar's age, I think majority would say that he is the best ever mainly because that's who they grew up with," said Black, who first played in the league in 1981.

"What June Mar has going for him is, he has the statistics to back him up. He's just been the most dominant player in the league over the last 12 years."

Cone, the PBA's most successful coach of all time, had something to say first about another all-time great before making his case.

"Alvin (Patrimonio), just by the number of MVPs and the way he dominated his generation of players, needs to be at least in the conversation of greatest of all time," Cone declared.

"His power game down low when he entered the league was unlike anything we'd seen in the PBA, and the way his teams dominated the All-Filipino conference championships spoke of his greatness.

That being said, Cone goes with "The Kraken."

"With all that June Mar Fajardo has accomplished in his career, he makes the best case for being the GOAT. It's just really hard to argue against him," said Cone. "His seven MVPs easily outdistance any other player and his number of championship trophies fill up a room.

"On top of all that, he is the nicest guy on the planet and so easy to root for, even if you're not a fan of his team. He's just the total package and, as a player, to me he's the GOAT."

Sarmenta says there is no doubt Fajardo's the greatest -- for this era, saying: "Based on stats and MVP awards, Fajardo can be considered the GOAT for his generation. Dominance is an argument for this humble and mild-mannered big man."

THE CASE FOR MON FERNANDEZ

Mon Fernandez is not only the most-successful player in PBA history with 19 championships to his name, he also holds the Mythical First Team record with 13 selections. Ernie Sarmiento

Career highlights:

4x MVP - 19x PBA champion (record)

13x PBA Mythical First Team (record)

2x PBA scoring champion

All-time leader in points, minutes played, rebounds, blocks, free throws made and attempted

Second all-time in assists, steals and games played

PBA Hall of Fame Class of 2005

PBA 25 Greatest

PBA 40 Greatest

Averaged 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.7 blocks per game in 1,074 games

Mon Fernandez was so good, he inspired the most number of nicknames. Don Ramon. El Presidente. The Franchise. The Money Man. Even his signature move had its own nickname (The Elegant Shot).

"I would say Mon Fernandez is the most dominant player I've ever seen in the PBA," said Black. "Not only has he won more championships than June Mar, Mon has the distinction of being a player who has led the league in scoring, rebounding, steals, assists and blocks."

Although Cone picked Fajardo, he can still see a case for Fernandez. "Ramon Fernandez was just a different animal. As far as pure skills and basketball acumen, he could very well be the greatest of all time.

"His 6-foot-5 frame and his ability to score and pass like a guard was very unique in his time. As you watch 'El Presidente' play in the old videos, it's easy to see that his game would translate to today's PBA."

Sarmenta thinks Fernandez's complete body of work makes a good argument, stating: "On skills, numbers and MVP awards, 'El Presidente' makes a good case. He has also won with nearly every PBA team he's been on.

"He may not have had the long distance shooting of today's big men, but many of the present generation do not have Fernandez's court vision and savvy. They also don't have his 'elegant shot'."

Among the three experts, it was Black who picked Fernandez definitively.

"If I had to make a choice, I would probably say Ramon Fernandez because he was my teammate -- and I won seven championships with him," he added. "So I'm a little bit biased, I guess.

THE CASE FOR ROBERT JAWORSKI

Robert Jaworski may not have boasted the same accolades as June Mar Fajardo or Mon Fernandez, but is arguably the most well-loved player in PBA history. Ernie Sarmiento

Career highlights:

1x MVP

13x PBA champion

6x PBA Mythical First Team

2x PBA All-Defensive Team

All-time leader in assists, seasons played

Second all-time in assists per game

First guard to achieve 1,000 offensive rebounds and 2,000 defensive rebounds

Won four titles as playing coach

Single-handedly spawned Barangay Ginebra's never-say-die mantra

PBA Hall of Fame Class of 2005

PBA 25 Greatest

PBA 40 Greatest

Averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal per game in 958 games

Greatness isn't always about gaudy stats or championships or individual awards.

It may also come in the form of the level of fanaticism you inspire, or the heroism you forge when you play.

With all due respect to Fajardo and Fernandez, PBA crowds never vigorously chanted their surnames syllable by syllable every time they entered the game.

"He may not have that many MVPs and leadership in statistical categories," Sarmenta noted. "But his sheer presence in the league and on the two teams he played for made him both a fan favorite and the 'villain' of opposing fan following.

"If you talk impact on the game, Jaworski transcended many generations of PBA players."

Black wouldn't call Jaworski the GOAT but acknowledged that he was virtually the face of the league for a long time.

"I would first say that I think as far as production and performance are concerned, I would put Mon and June Mar above Sonny (Jaworski) because they just had better statistics," said Black, who played and coached against Jaworski during the 1980s and 1990s.

"I think I can speak for most people in saying that Sonny Jaworski is probably the most important and influential player ever to play in the PBA, and certainly the most popular player ever to play in the PBA.

"The popularity of the league, for a while, was based on his ability to play basketball and coach his team.

"I can't say he is the greatest of all time, but he is certainly the most influential player ever to play in the league, the most popular player."

Cone agrees with Black about Jaworski's place in history.

"Just purely as a player, I wouldn't place Sonny in the conversation as the greatest of all time, but as a figure or personality, his personage went way beyond any player, coach or executive in the league," added Cone.

"His charisma was off the charts and beyond anything I'd ever witnessed. His ability to interact with the fans was legendary. He almost single-handedly grew the PBA into what it is today. So, he may not be the greatest player of all-time, but to me, he's easily the greatest figure of all time in the PBA.

"So, in effect, my greatest player of all time is June Mar Fajardo. The greatest figure/personality of all time is Sonny Jaworski."