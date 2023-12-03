Open Extended Reactions

There was a lot of movement in the rankings this past week in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup as the teams at the top continued to pile up wins, while those in the middle of the pack continue jostling for position.

Here are our rankings for Week 4.

1. MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS (5-0)

Previous rank: 2nd

After a long break, the Hotshots picked up where they left off, blasting NLEX Road Warriors by 27 in their only Week 4 game to remain the only unbeaten team in the conference.

As always, Magnolia is getting it done with defense: their opponents' points per game of 86.2 is the lowest in the tournament, as is their 18-point point differential. The numbers bear out the Hotshots' success on both ends of the floor.

Tyler Bey's team-high 28.4PPG is ably supported by the three-headed guard rotation of Mark Barroca (16.6PPG), Paul Lee (13.8PPG) and Jio Jalalon (12.3PPG), while Bey and Jalalon are tied for second in steals at 2.6SPG apiece.

Up next: Blackwater Bossing (Dec. 6),San Miguel Beermen (Dec. 10)

2. PHOENIX SUPER LPG (5-1)

Previous rank: 4th

Are the Fuel Masters for real? They were the only team that went 2-0 in Week 4 and now find themselves in solo second place.

Coach Jamike Jarin has put so much faith in rookies Ken Tuffin (29.2MPG, 9.2PPG) and Ricci Rivero (18.0MPG, 10.7PPG), particularly the former, who delivered the go-ahead basket against the Converge FiberXers with 5 seconds left.

The Fuel Master aren't topping any major statistical category -- they have top-five defense, but on offense they're middle-of-the-pack -- but somehow they're getting it done consistently. It helps that they have an all-around import in Johnathan Williams, who is tops in rebounds (14.2), fourth in assists (5.7) and fifth in scoring (26.4).

Up next: Barangay Ginebra (Dec. 9)

3. BARANGAY GINEBRA (4-1)

Previous rank: 1st

The Gin Kings had just one game in Week 4, but it was an emotional one as they welcomed back captain LA Tenorio, who played his first game in nearly ten months in a win over Terrafirma Dyip.

Tenorio has been given the green light to resume his playing career after battling colon cancer, and his return clearly gave Ginebra a boost in a game where Scottie Thompson was sidelined due to injury.

Ginebra has six players averaging at least 11.0 points per game even as they rank last in bench points.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dec. 9)

4. MERALCO BOLTS (4-1)

Previous rank: 3rd

The Bolts won their second straight after holding off NLEX in their only Week 4 appearance, where they nearly squandered a 29-point lead. But the win came at a price after import Suleiman Braimoh limped off late in the game with a foot injury.

Potentially losing Braimoh in the long term could be devastating for Meralco as the big man has been averaging 31.0PPG and 13RPG and is reportedly well-liked by coaches and teammates alike. The good thing is that Chris Banchero has been shooting it well in his two games back with an average of 16.5PPG.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Dec. 10)

5. SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN (3-1)

Previous rank: 5th

The Beermen continue to roll, but their latest win could prove costly.

After they notched their third straight win by holding off Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in their lone Week 4 appearance, the following day brought grim news after an MRI confirmed that June Mar Fajardo had broken a bone in his hand and will be out for four to six weeks.

Fajardo is averaging 19.3 points and 11.8 boards, and his is clearly the biggest casualty on the Beermen's injured list, which also includes Terrence Romeo, Jeron Teng, and Ky Jimenez. Fortunately, Marcio Lassiter is back in top form, as evidenced by his 23-point output against ROS, including the game-winning triple.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Dec. 8), Magnolia Hotshots (Dec. 10)

6. NORTHPORT BATANG PIER (3-2)

Previous rank: 9th

The Batang Pier arrested a two-game skid with a big overtime win over TNT Tropang Giga to stay in the mix for a top four spot. Arvin Tolentino is still hot with 23.8PPG, highest among locals, but NorthPort's rookies have also been stepping up.

First round pick Cade Flores has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 10.8PPG on 55.6% shooting, while Brent Paraiso and Fran Yu appear to have gained their bearings as both hit double digits in scoring against TNT. Meanwhile, Joshua Munzon also appears to be taking a big leap this season as he's chipping in 13.2PPG and leading the league in steals (3.0 per game).

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Dec. 6), San Miguel Beermen (Dec. 8), Meralco Bolts (Dec. 10)

7. TNT TROPANG GIGA (2-3)

Previous rank: 7th

That's two losses in a row now for the Tropang Giga after they lost to the Batang Pier in overtime in their lone Week 4 game.

They're the highest scoring team right now (110.8PPG) and they have a plus-3.2 point differential, but if you take out their 40-point win over Terrafirma Dyip, those numbers drop to 105.3 and minus-8.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 35 points against the Batang Pier, but played nearly 49 minutes and shot poorly from the field (41.7%) and the free throw line (13-of-20). Coach Jojo Lastimosa has relied heavily on a core of RHJ, Jayson Castro, Calvin Oftana, Glenn Khobuntin and Kelly Williams, who are all averaging at least 28 minutes per game, but outside of those five the rest of the team is chipping in less than 23 points per game.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 13)

8. TERRAFIRMA DYIP (2-4)

Previous rank: 8th

The Dyip dropped their third straight game, including both their Week 4 outings, to slide further down the standings. What's worrying is their losses haven't even been close: they've lost by an average of 23.3PPG in this losing streak.

The team is also last in 2-point field goal percentage, with the 2023 draft top pick Stephen Holt (39%) still struggling to find his shot in the PBA. On the plus side, Javi Gomez de Liaño continues to light it up with an average of 19.3PPG on 42.9% shooting from long distance.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Dec. 13)

9. NLEX ROAD WARRIORS (2-4)

Previous rank: 6th

It was bad week for the Road Warriors as they went 0-2 and lost both games in contrasting fashion.

Against the league-leading Hotshots, they got outscored 55-26 in the second half and lost by 27. Then against the Bolts, they clawed back from 29 down and had a chance to win or tie on their last possession but fumbled the ball away.

All's not lost for NLEX, but with just five games left they need to arrest their skid as soon as possible.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Dec. 8)

10. RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS (1-5)

Previous rank: 11th

After several close losses, the Elasto Painters finally broke through in Week 4 with a win over the reeling Blackwater Bossing. Rain or Shine went 1-1 last week, including a sorry loss to San Miguel Beermen that spoiled Gian Mamuyac's career-high 33 points.

New import Demetrius Treadwell isn't much of a scorer -- so far he's only averaging 11.0PPG and just 11 shots per game in two games -- but he's carrying his weight off the boards with 16.5RPG and is sharing the ball (6.5APG).

There's still enough time for the Elasto Painters to go on a run to the playoffs, but their margin of error is very narrow.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 8)

11. BLACKWATER BOSSING (1-5)

Previous rank: 10th

The Bossing's losing streak has stretched to five games after they dropped their only Week 4 game to Rain or Shine and spoiled import Chris Ortiz's 46-point effort.

It's not like Blackwater is getting blown out; their largest losing margin has only been 10 points and their point differential is a small minus-1.8. They just haven't been able to finish strong down the stretch.

They should be bolstered, though, by the return of veteran guard Baser Amer, who finally saw some action against the Elasto Painters after sitting out the first five games.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (Dec. 6)

12. CONVERGE FIBERXERS (0-5)

Previous rank: 12th

For one fleeting moment, it appeared that the FIberXers would finally barge into the win column. They led the Fuel Masters by one point with ten seconds left, but allowed a Tuffin basket with five seconds to go. Aljun Melecio then missed a short jumper, ensuring that Converge would remain winless.

You have to feel for import Tom Vodanovich, who had his best game so far with 35 points and nine rebounds. They were given an additional scare after Justin Arana limped off the court with a knee injury and played just 12 minutes, but word is he's okay.

Aside from Vodanovich and Arana, only Jerrick Balanza is scoring in double digits for the FIberXers, who are last in points per game (92.4) and field goal percentage (38.4%)

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Dec. 6)