OJ Tiongco has been a hardcore Barangay Ginebra fan since the franchise's glory days of the 1980s, and has known no other sports team.

"I've been a fan since I was a kid, actually," he told ESPN. "Ever since I've only been a Ginebra fan. That's it.

"I've never rooted for any other team. (Sonny) Jaworski, (Dondon) Ampalayo, Rey Cuenco, the Loyzaga brothers. The works."

His fandom has remained to this day and, though the names on the back of the jerseys have changed, he still looks up to the players. So when Tiongco first learned that current Ginebra star LA Tenorio had been diagnosed with colon cancer, his first reaction was to have himself checked as well.

"My dad passed away on Feb. 27. And after he passed away due to gastro-related (issues), the doctor advised me and my brothers that since it might be hereditary, that we also have ourselves checked," he shared.

Just days later, Tenorio made the stunning announcement that he had stage 3 colon cancer and was stepping away from the PBA to deal with it.

"It made me realize that if someone like LA, an athlete who really took care of his body, got it, then I should have myself checked," Tiongco recalls.

In a shocking development, Tiongco found out he and Tenorio were in the same boat, recalling: "When I got the colonoscopy results, it was stage 3 colon cancer. Same as LA."

One of Tiongco's closest friends is PBA sportscaster Jinno Rufino, who told Tenorio about this Ginebra fan who was going through a similar ordeal. On Rufino's request, Tenorio shot a video for Tiongco, encouraging him to keep fighting.

"(Tenorio) just said, 'Laban lang. Laban lang,'" Tiongco said.

Meanwhile, Tenorio was preparing for a comeback after being given the go-signal by his doctors to resume playing. Last week, the team activated him, and just a few days later he posted on social media that he was indeed back.

But he hadn't forgotten about his fan and fellow cancer warrior.

On Dec. 3, a cancer-free Tenorio played his first PBA game in nearly ten months, starting for Barangay Ginebra and scoring six points in 26 minutes of a win over Terrafirma Dyip. To celebrate his return, he gave away tickets to his family, closest friends and other special guests.

"Half of the crowd (Sunday night) was from my circle," Tenorio told reporters afterwards. "I ordered a lot of tickets today. I really invited them, everyone. I wanted them because they were part of my journey.

One of those was Tiongco. Unbeknownst to him, Tenorio had quietly arranged with Rufino to give him a free ticket.

"I wasn't even aware that I was gonna watch the game," he said. "Jinno and Marc (Nelson) just told me that we were supposed to have dinner.

"And then all of a sudden, he said that LA wanted to check on how I was and all that and if I could pass by (Philsports Arena). And then lo and behold, he gave me the ticket. Apparently LA invited me to watch the game."

After the game, Tiongco finally met his hero face-to-face.

"I told him he really inspired me go and have myself checked. So yeah, I owe him a lot. He was just telling me 'Stay strong, stay positive.' Just believe in God's plan for me.

"When I saw LA sink his first three-point shot, it was like seeing someone overcome the same things that I have. Everything is possible with God's grace."

For his part, Tenorio knows that his comeback has inspired people like Tiongco.

"It's really more than basketball," he said. "It's not only about inspiring a lot of aspiring basketball players anymore. It's more of those people who are experiencing what I experienced. Hopefully I've also inspired them.

"As long as we're always positive, nothing is impossible. Maybe this is also my purpose, why God allowed me to come back. It's more than basketball. I want to inspire beyond the basketball community.

"It can be done. Just really stay positive. Surround yourself with your loved ones everyday. Don't take anything for granted everyday. That's what's most important. That's the realization I had the past nine months.

"It's not easy. But it's not impossible to come back and be cured."

Tiongco, a father of a three-year-old, is optimistic he's headed in that direction. He says he's now on his tenth round of chemotherapy and the prospects look good.

"Fortunately, it was discovered before it metastasized and spread to other parts of the body," he explained.

"The doctor told me it was very contained. From the look of it, I'm on the way hopefully to the same recovery as LA. The doctor is optimistic that I should be okay and hopefully there will be no recurrence.

"I want to see my daughter grow old."