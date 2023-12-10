PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Hotshots stay hot while Ginebra and Beermen stumble

Open Extended Reactions

As we pass the halfway point of the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup elimination round, a couple of teams are beginning to assert themselves, while two perennial contenders struggled in Week 5. Meanwhile, the bottom four might see a shake-up soon.

Here are our Power Rankings for Week 5.

1. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (7-0)

Previous rank: 1st

The Magnolia express train keeps on rolling. Two wins in Week 5 gave the Hotshots the first quarterfinal berth of this conference, and at 7-0 they've equaled their best start in franchise history. The Hotshots haven't lost since March 22, and including their 11-0 run in the PBA On Tour, they've now won 18 in a row. Magnolia has hardly missed Calvin Abueva, and even after losing Paul Lee to an ankle injury midway through their Sunday showdown with the San Miguel Beermen, they found a way to pull off a tight 94-90 victory. It was a fitting follow-up to their 21-point demolition of the Blackwater Bossing four nights earlier. Can anyone stop them?

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Dec. 16)

2. Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (6-1)

Previous rank: 2nd

In last week's Power Rankings, we asked if the Fuel Masters are for real. A week later, the answer took a big step closer toward a resounding "yes." In their only Week 5 assignment, the Fuel Masters took down Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to stretch their winning run to five and placed themselves in good position for a top four slot. The Fuel Masters are getting it done with defense: Their 95.9 points allowed per game is fourth-best in the tournament, and the 77 points scored by Barangay Ginebra was their lowest so far this season.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Dec. 20)

3. Meralco Bolts (5-1)

Previous rank: 4th

Forced to find a new reinforcement after import Suleiman Braimoh Jr. suffered an Achilles' heel injury, the Bolts appear to have found a gem in Zach Lofton. He debuted with a scorching 54 points in Meralco's drub 26-point drubbing of the NorthPort Batang Pier. It was the Bolts' only Week 5 game, but it was enough to catapult them to solo third with three straight wins, and it came just days after they lost their latest EASL game. Lofton's output was just one point shy of the franchise record of 55 held by Allen Durham. If he can keep it up, Meralco will be a problem for other teams in the playoffs.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Dec. 17)

4. NorthPort Batang Pier (5-3)

Previous rank: 6th

The Batang Pier's inconsistency was on full display in Week 5, where they played three games. After beating the Converge FiberXers by 16, they registered an impressive 14-point win over the San Miguel Beermen even with import Venky Jois sidelined. But then two days later, with Jois back, they were blown out by the Bolts. A proposed trade with the NLEX Road Warriors could shake things up, though, as the Batang Pier are poised to receive Kris Rosales, Don Trollano and Ben Adamos in exchange for Kent Salado and the rights to Robert Bolick. If approved, NorthPort's backcourt will get a major overhaul.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG (Dec. 20)

5. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (4-2)

Previous rank: 3rd

Ginebra saw their three-game winning streak come to an end after they lost to the Fuel Masters in Batangas in their lone Week 5 appearance. Although LA Tenorio is back, Ginebra ill be missing the playmaking of Scottie Thompson for the next couple of weeks, putting the onus on new acquisition Maverick Ahanmisi to step up. Unfortunately Ahanmisi had his worst game so far in a Ginebra uniform, shooting just 1-of-8 and finishing with only four points against the Fuel Masters. Thompson's absence also puts added pressure on the reserves, who are struggling as it is with the bench ranked last in scoring at 18.6 points per game.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Dec. 15)

6. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-5)

Previous rank: 10th

That's two wins in a row now for the Elasto Painters as they continue their climb out of a 0-5 hole. New import Demetrius Treadwell has been steadily increasing his numbers, and his 23-point, 18-rebound effort in a Week 5 win against the NLEX Road Warriors could prove to be a sign that he's settled down after a mediocre first two games. Rain or Shane also welcomed back rookie Keith Datu, who had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks against NLEX after missing five games due to gout. Late addition rookie Adrian Nocum has also proven to be a revelation, as he's averaged 11.0PPG in his first three games.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (Dec. 16)

7. San Miguel Beermen (3-3)

Previous rank: 5th

Life without BPC statistical leader June Mar Fajardo can be tough, as the Beermen found out in Week 5 after they dropped both of their games against the Batang Pier and the Hotshots. Fajardo joins what was already a long list of injured Beermen, including Terrence Romeo, Jeron Teng, Simon Enciso and Kyt Jimenez. It didn't help that CJ Perez struggled mightily against the Magnolia defense, which held him to an atrocious 1-of-15 shooting night and just four points. It's still not panic time for the Beermen, but with the Elasto Painters on the rise, the Batang Pier two games ahead in the win column, and Barangay Ginebra and TNT up next, now would be ideal for them to turn it up several notches.

Up next: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (Dec. 15) and TNT Tropang Giga (Dec. 17).

8. TNT Tropang Giga (2-3)

Previous rank: 7th

The Tropang Giga had Week 5 off for EASL duties, where they remain winless. Week 6 will be busy for them, though, as they play three games in five days as they try to arrest a two-game losing skid and recover lost ground in the standings.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 13), Blackwater Bossing (Dec. 15), and San Miguel Beermen (Dec. 17)

9. Terrafirma Dyip (2-4)

Previous rank: 8th

Like the Tropang Giga, the Dyip had Week 5 off. And like TNT, they're out to arrest a losing skid, which in their case has hit three games. They're hoping to get more from top overall pick Stephen Holt, who has had an uneven PBA stint so far. Holt is once again struggling with his shot, shooting just 3-of-21 over their last two games and 31.3% overall.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Dec. 13)

10. NLEX Road Warriors (2-5)

Previous rank: 9th

Ironically, the suddenly skidding Road Warriors haven't won a game since replacing the volatile Thomas Robinson with Stokley Chaffee, Jr. Their third loss was dealt by the Elasto Painters in their only Week 5 appearance, a game which they led for most of the first three quarters before falling flat in the fourth. The Road Warriors have been hit by the injury bug, with only seven players suiting up in all their games so far, and they can't seem to get everyone healthy at the same time. Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has played in just three games so far and is still struggling with his shot: He's averaging just 5.3 points on 33% shooting. Will the proposed trade with the Batang Pier turn around their tournament?

Up next: TNT Tropang Giga (Dec. 13)

11. Blackwater Bossing (1-6)

Previous rank: 11th

It wasn't a surprise that Blackwater lost big in their only Week 5 appearance as they faced the streaking Hotshots. The 21-point beatdown was the largest so far in their six-game losing streak, and their window to the quarterfinals continues to narrow. The Bossing's offense is stagnant as they're 11th in points per game (94.4), and the lack of a reliable playmaker is evident as they're last in assists (18.9). They're also the worst rebounding team by a large margin as their 32.7 rebounds per game is 5.5 rebounds fewer than the next team. Their nine-day break between games should help them sort things out.

Up next: TNT Tropang Giga (Dec. 15)

12. Converge FiberXers (0-6)

Previous rank: 12th

Not even a change in imports could net the FiberXers their elusive first win. It took team management five games before deciding to ship out Tom Vodanovich, who is a hardworking rebounder and team player but simply not as gifted a scorer as the other imports, and replace him with former Los Angeles Clipper Jamil Wilson. Unfortunately the result was the same as the FiberXers lost to the Batang Pier by 16 despite 30 points from Wilson. Converge made another roster change, signing up second-round pick JL Delos Santos in lieu of Mac Tallo, but that move doesn't look to move the needle much.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Dec. 13) and Meralco Bolts (Dec. 17)