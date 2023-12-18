PBA Import Rankings: Bey has Hotshots rolling while De Thaey has struggled for Dyip

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup elimination round heading into its homestretch, it's time to look at the performance of this conference's imports. A few have distinguished themselves, while others have been quietly productive. Then are those whose performances leave something to be desired, while others are just getting started.

Top tier

Tyler Bey (Magnolia Hotshots)

Bey has been the perfect fit for the league-leading Hotshots. He's second in steals (2.5), third in scoring (28.6), and fourth in rebounds (14.3), all while shooting 57.1% from the field (fourth overall). His explosive first step and athleticism around the rim have made him a fan favorite as well.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (TNT Tropang Giga)

The Tropang Giga have struggled a bit this conference with a depleted line-up, and this has forced RHJ to carry a heavier offensive load. Among all active imports, Hollis-Jefferson leads in scoring (33.4) and field goals attempted (25.0) and made (11.5) per game. There are times when his NBA pedigree shows, and no one can prevent him from getting to the rim or taking his patented pull-up jumper.

Venky Jois (NorthPort Batang Pier)

An unheralded import when he came over, the Australian has shown that he has an exceptional all-around game. He's the only player in the top three in rebounds and blocks, so it's not surprising that he leads the statistical race among imports who are still playing. (Meralco's Suleiman Braimoh, Jr. leads everyone, but he's injured and out). His only weakness is an atrocious free throw shooting percentage (29.8%).

Johnathan Williams III (Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters)

Williams has had a big part in the Fuel Masters' surprisingly strong start. His good all-around numbers (26.0 PPG, 15.4 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.6 BPG) have placed him second behind Jois in the imports' statistical race. And unlike most imports, he's been consistent with his scoring, never hitting below 21 or above 29 in any game so far. But he's another one who needs to work on his free throws as he's hitting only 54.8% from the stripe.

Best of the rest

Tony Bishop (Barangay Ginebra San Miguel)

Bishop entered this conference with the toughest basketball-related job in the country: Filling the shoes of beloved Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee. Ginebra hasn't exactly rampaged through the rest of the field, but it's not because Bishop hasn't performed. He leads everyone in steals, and his overall numbers aren't that far from what they were two seasons ago with the Meralco Bolts.

Chris Ortiz (Blackwater Bossing)

The Bossing are once again struggling to collect wins, but you can't pin it on the import. Ortiz has been putting up good numbers (24.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.6 SPG), and even though he's been a tad inconsistent (he followed up a 46-point outburst with a tame 8-point showing), he's shown he can keep up with the rest of the field. He just needs more local support, and a more reliable 3-point shot.

Demetrius Treadwell (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters)

Treadwell didn't get off to a good start -- only had 8 points in his PBA debut - but he's upped his game where he's now the leading rebounder (16.8RPG) and his scoring average is 18.8. More importantly, he's helped Rain or Shine turn things around after a horrendous 0-5 start with a three-game winning streak.

Need to step up

Stokley Chaffee, Jr. (NLEX Road Warriors)

Chaffee came in as a replacement for the talented, but volatile, Thomas Robinson. Unfortunately the Road Warriors haven't won since. His numbers aren't really that bad - 23.5PPG, 13.0RPG - but he hasn't displayed that extra gear that many teams look for in their imports. With NLEX teetering near the bottom of the standings, the time for him to step up is now.

Thomas De Thaey (Terrafirma Dyip)

De Thaey, the first Belgian to play in the league, has shown he's a more of a role player than a take-charge guy. PBA teams sometimes need the latter, and with the lowest scoring average among imports at just 17.7PPG, De Thaey isn't much of a scorer, let alone someone who can deliver buckets when needed. But he is a good rebounder, especially on the offensive glass where he's tops at 7.0 per game.

New faces

Zach Lofton (Meralco Bolts)

Lofton has played just two games for the Bolts, and there's no guarantee that he'll stay long-term. Both of those games have been wins, however, and the 6-foot-4 guard has displayed his scoring prowess. He dropped 54 in his debut and had 30 in his second. The Bolts still aren't sure if they'll stick with him since he's much smaller than his counterparts.

Jamil Wilson (Converge FiberXers)

Wilson was brought in to replace Tom Vodanovich, who was more of a system player with limited scoring ability. In the three games Wilson has played, he's shown he's definitely a better scorer. Although he was limited to only 13 points in his last outing, Wilson averaged 31.0 PPG in his first two games, and took charge in overtime against the Terrafirma Dyip to give the FiberXers their first win.

On the way out

Ivan Aska (San Miguel Beermen)

Aska is just manning the fort while replacement Bennie Boatwright recovers from the flu. If Sunday was his last game, then he left an indelible impression by putting up 25 points and hitting key baskets down the stretch in SMB's win over TNT. Aska himself was a replacement for Tyler Stone after the team decided more of an inside presence, but he hasn't been much of a rebounder with his 9.5RPG average the lowest among imports.