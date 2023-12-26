Open Extended Reactions

The major contenders flexed their muscles in Week 7 of the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, which saw another shake-up in our Power Rankings.

Here are the complete rankings for this week.

1.BARANGAY GINEBRA (6-3)

Previous rank: 8th

The Kings regain the top spot this week after a pair of huge wins against contenders Meralco Bolts and TNT Tropang Giga.

Main man Scottie Thompson marked his return with strong performances in both games -- a 21-point effort against the Bolts and a pair of huge triples in the last two minutes versus the Tropang Giga -- as the Kings formally clinched a playoff berth and put themselves in good position to snare a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Jan. 7)

2.MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS (9-1)

Previous rank: 3rd

The Hotshots became the first team to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals after winning both their games in Week 7 as they bounced back from their first loss of the conference.

The second of those two wins, against Converge FiberXers, also marked the return of Calvin Abueva to the lineup after an assortment of injuries had kept him out since the start of the conference. Once 'The Beast' gets his legs under him, look for Magnolia's defense -- already the league's best -- to be even stingier.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (Jan. 6)

3. SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN (6-3)

Previous rank: 1st

The Beermen paraded a new import in Bennie Boatwright for their Christmas Day romp over Phoenix Super LPG, and while he was impressive with 26 points and 16 rebounds, it was flashy guard Terrence Romeo who hit the crucial buckets in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points.

The Beermen are now in a good position to finish in the top four and secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, by which time they hope to have June Mar Fajardo, Jeron Teng and Simon Enciso all back.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Jan. 7)

4. RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS (4-5)

Previous rank: 6th

The Elasto Painters' turnaround continued in Week 7 as they beat Terrafirma Dyip for their fourth straight win after losing their first five games. Not only is Rain or Shine positioned to sneak into the quarterfinals, the team actually still has a mathematical chance of finishing in the top four and clinching a twice-to-beat incentive.

Different players have stepped up during the Elasto Painters' run, and against the Dyip it was the turn of Jhonard Clarito and Beau Belga. Clarito finished with a career-high 16 points, while Belga turned back the clock for 18 points.

Up next: TNT Tropang Giga (Jan. 5)

5. PHOENIX SUPER LGP (7-2)

Previous rank: 4th

The Fuel Masters went 1-1 in Week 7, beating NorthPort Batang Pier but then seeing their winning streak come to an end at six games after a disappointing loss to the Beermen in which they got outscored 38-16 in the fourth period.

The loss to SMB stalled Phoenix's drive towards a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, while also exposing the gap they have to overcome between them and the league's elite if they want to advance deep into the playoffs.

The Fuel Masters just didn't have enough offensive options outside of Johnathan Williams as rookies Ken Tuffin and Ricci Rivero, who had both been reliable scorers, were limited to a combined seven points.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (Jan. 10)

6. MERALCO BOLTS (6-2)

Previous rank: 2nd

The Bolts' goal of moving closer to a top four finish hit a snag in Week 7 after a stinging 14-point loss to Ginebra that dropped them to solo third at 6-2, just one game ahead of the Kings and San Miguel Beermen.

Meralco has been on wait-and-see mode with undersized import Zach Lofton, who has cooled off considerably since debuting with 54 points. Against Ginebra, he shot just 23 on 7-of-20 shooting, and the Bolts just may decide to bring in someone taller.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (Jan. 6)

7. NORTHPORT BATANG PIER (5-4)

Previous rank: 5th

Two losses in a row have nudged the Batang Pier down towards the middle of the standings, and they'll now have to contend with the likes of Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga for one of the twice-to-beat incentives.

NorthPort couldn't take advantage of Jason Perkins' absence in their lone Week 7 assignment, as they allowed the Fuel Masters to pull away in the fourth quarter of a game that they led virtually three-fourths of the way. They'll take a break until after New Year's and hopefully resume their winning ways against the Blackwater Bossing.

Up next: Blackwater Bossing (Jan. 5)

8. NLEX ROAD WARRIORS (3-6)

Previous rank: 10th

The Road Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak in their lone Week 7 game, but it wasn't pretty as they struggled against the Blackwater Bossing. But a win is a win, and it kept NLEX within striking distance of a quarterfinals slot.

It was also encouraging to see new acquisition Robert Bolick, fresh off signing a three-year contract, finally shake the rust off and explode for 30 points and 15 assists. If Bolick can keep it up, the Road Warriors could be a problem for any team they meet in the playoffs.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Jan. 10)

9. TNT TROPANG GIGA (4-5)

Previous rank: 7th

The undermanned Tropang Giga have now lost two straight and are in danger of finishing outside the top four. They suffered a tough break after Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was injured in an EASL game last week and will now miss the rest of the conference due to a technicality.

His brother Rahlir was supposed to replace him for their crucial game against Ginebra but was unable to secure his clearance in time. Already without injured guard Jayson Castro, the import-less Giga lost steam down the stretch against the Kings and must now win their last two games to get a better seeding.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Jan. 5)

10. TERRAFIRMA DYIP (2-7)

Previous rank: 9th

The Dyip moved closer to elimination after absorbing two losses in Week 7 that pushed their losing streak to six. Five of the Dyip's losses during this losing streak have been by double digits, giving them a league-worst minus-10.7 point differential.

Unless they pull off upsets against San Miguel Beermen and Meralco Bolts in their last two games, they're looking at yet another early exit.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Jan. 7)

11. BLACKWATER BOSSING (1-8)

Previous rank: 12th

The losses just keep piling up for the Bossing, who have now dropped eight straight following their loss to the Road Warriors. The best they can hope for now is a tie for the 8th slot, and that will take a few things beyond their control to break their way.

Coach Jeff Cariaso has used 18 different players so far, and one more, San Beda's Clifford Jopia, is slated to debut next week. The good news is that second overall pick Christian David has finally found his footing. He's averaged 13.0PPG in his last three games, compared to just 5.2 in his first six.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Jan. 5)

12. CONVERGE FIBERXERS (1-8)

Previous rank: 11th

The FiberXers stumbled to their second straight loss, and 8th overall, after they again collapsed in the fourth quarter of what had been a very competitive game against the league-leading Hotshots.

The coaching staff sought to shake things up by activating rookie Kamron Vigan-Fleming and placing veteran Kevin Racal in the unrestricted free agents list, but it didn't matter as the rookie hardly made an impact in his debut.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Jan. 10)